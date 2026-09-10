AFP
Premier League's Big Six clubs oppose new £550m commercial rights pooling proposal
Financial dispute divides Premier League clubs
The Premier League is facing internal friction regarding a strategic proposal designed to secure a £550 million boost in revenue from sponsors by collectively selling extra commercial rights.
According to The Telegraph, the league believes it can increase its annual commercial income from £200m to £750m by adding commercial assets, such as match-day perimeter LED boards, to the collective sponsorship package. At present, the league collectively sells some perimeter advertising, which is shared equally among all 20 clubs as central payments.
However, the majority of these rights are currently sold individually by the clubs themselves, leading to a significant divergence in opinions.
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Big Six resist pooling commercial rights
The 'Big Six' clubs -Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur- are reportedly opposing the proposition.
Clubs like Manchester United view any further pooling of rights as an impediment to their aspirations of expanding their individual income. These six clubs are currently generating the highest revenues in the top flight, with all of them now exceeding £490m annually.
Aston Villa and Newcastle United are the only clubs that currently come close to those figures, with their 2024/25 incomes standing between £300m and £400m. If any expanded commercial offering does pass, the most powerful clubs would reportedly demand a greater share.
Voting power and recent financial rules
Implementing changes to the rulebook requires at least 14 clubs to vote in favour. While six clubs successfully opposed the new squad cost ratio rules earlier this season, the majority vote ultimately overruled them.
However, that dissenting group did not consist of the aforementioned powerhouse clubs, but rather Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Fulham, and Leeds United. Late last year, Manchester City and Manchester United were among 12 clubs that successfully opposed a spending cap proposal. To block this commercial restructuring, the top-flight's wealthiest teams must convince at least one other club to join their opposition.
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What comes next for the Premier League?
All 20 Premier League clubs are scheduled to meet at a shareholders' meeting on September 24. Collective commercial revenues will undoubtedly be the central topic on the agenda, as the biggest teams attempt to veto the restructuring. With the new financial regulations incentivising teams to expand their revenue streams, reaching a mutual agreement regarding shared commercial rights remains a highly complex challenge for the league's hierarchy.
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