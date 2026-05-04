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Pep Guardiola reacts to 'scary' Rayan Cherki's viral boxing video amid 'not bad' debut season at Man City
Guardiola jokes about Cherki's viral boxing footage
The Spanish manager responded with humour after footage circulated online showing Cherki demonstrating quick footwork during a boxing training session. The City star appeared sharp and agile in the ring, with the clip quickly gaining traction on social media.
- Getty Images Sport
'He's scary!'
Speaking ahead of City’s Premier League clash with Everton, Guardiola acknowledged the video and joked about the Frenchman’s intensity. The City boss suggested Cherki’s athleticism outside football reflects the energy he brings to the pitch. "On Instagram right now, [Cherki] is boxing. He’s scary!" Guardiola said to reporters.
'I don't have typical players'
Since moving to Manchester, the 22-year-old has registered ten goals and 13 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions for City, generating widespread praise in the process. However, Guardiola has rejected the notion that Cherki is a stereotypical fit for his style of management.
"What is my typical player?" Guardiola said. "I don’t have typical players. It’s not bad in his first season what he is doing. I don’t believe in that. At Barcelona we had good players that were strong. Of course he can play, all the players I have here are my type of players."
- AFP
City prepare for decisive end to the season
The Cityzens now face a crucial stage in their campaign as they look to secure multiple trophies. With the Carabao Cup already won, Guardiola's side are also in contention for two more domestic titles. They are now six points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal with two games in hand and will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final.