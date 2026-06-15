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Pedro Porro signs new Tottenham contract to end Man City & Real Madrid transfer hopes
Spurs anchor down Porro
Porro has committed his peak years to Tottenham by signing a new long-term deal. While the club have not officially disclosed the exact duration of the agreement, the BBC reports that the Spanish defender is now tied to the north London outfit until 2031.
The 26-year-old originally had two years remaining on his previous terms, but his impressive form has prompted the club to move quickly to secure his future.
The Spaniard originally joined the club in January 2023, arriving on an initial loan from Sporting CP before the move was made permanent for £40 million that summer. Since then, he has established himself as an indispensable part of the starting XI, making 152 appearances for the club. Last season was particularly taxing for the squad as they battled against Premier League relegation, yet Porro featured 47 times across all competitions, more than any other player in the team.
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De Zerbi hails his star full-back
Roberto De Zerbi has been vocal about the impact Porro has had on his tactical setup. The Spurs manager was quick to praise the defender's professional approach and his evolution into one of the most reliable performers in the Premier League.
"Pedro is a very important player for us, who has consistently shown his ability to influence matches in both defensive and attacking situations," De Zerbi explained to to the club's official website. "As well as his technical quality, I also love his mentality. Every day he wants to work, to learn and to improve, and these are the characteristics that help players reach the highest level. He understands football in a very intelligent way, and brings energy, intensity and personality to the team. This new contract is good news for everyone at the Club. We believe in Pedro, and I am excited to continue working with him and helping him achieve even more in the coming years."
Ending City and Madrid's hopes of signing the player
The contract extension serves as a major blow to Man City and Real Madrid, who had reportedly expressed a strong interest in signing the defender. The deal ensures that Tottenham will not have to entertain offers for their most consistent performer, even after a difficult domestic campaign. His decision to stay provides a significant boost to a squad looking to rebuild and compete at the highest level again.
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Recognition from the hierarchy
The deal reflects Porro's rising status in the global game, having become a staple for both club and country. Spurs sporting director Johan Lange highlighted that the defender’s inclusion in Spain’s World Cup squad is further proof of his world-class ability and why the club were so desperate to secure his future.
"Securing Pedro's future was an important priority for us this summer. During the past three-and-half years, he has made huge progress to become one of the best full-backs in the game, and the fact he is about to play in the World Cup for Spain is testament to that," Lange said. "His character, work ethic and quality are exactly what we look for when building a squad capable of competing at the highest level and we are delighted that he has chosen to continue his journey with the club."