Pedro Neto agrees personal terms with surprise new club as Man City & Arsenal miss out on Chelsea star

The 26-year-old winger has been a focal point of transfer speculation throughout the summer window, with several top-flight clubs eager to secure his services. New Man City boss Enzo Maresca had identified the Portuguese international as a primary target to bolster his attacking options at the Etihad Stadium.

However, the landscape of the deal has shifted dramatically as Al Hilal have emerged as the frontrunners for his signature. Reports from Sky Switzerland suggest that Neto has already approved the move to Al-Hilal, with the Riyadh-based club prepared to pay a fee in the region of €60m (£51m).







