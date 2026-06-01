According to kicker, FC Bayern Munich must first recoup roughly €40m from the loan fees of Alexander Nübel, Sacha Boey, Bryan Zaragoza and Joao Palhinha before splashing out more than €100m on new signings.
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Over 100 million euros for new players? FC Bayern must first meet four key conditions to the best of its ability
With Palhinha's likely sale, the club is set to surpass €40 million in transfer fees for the quartet. The Portuguese midfielder spent last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, yet he has no future at FC Bayern despite a contract until 2028.
Spurs were ready to activate a €30m buy option, but the 30-year-old has other ideas. He is weighing a return to Sporting Lisbon, where he once broke into the Portuguese national team. Talks are progressing well, though Sporting may first take him on loan again, this time with an obligation to buy. Bayern would rather secure an immediate sale, even if that means recouping less than the €51 million paid to Fulham in 2024; the big-money signing never established himself in Munich.
Bayern are said to be seeking €10–15m for goalkeeper Alexander Nübel. The Germany international is set to leave VfB Stuttgart after a three-year loan, as the Swabians cannot afford a permanent transfer. Bayern's hierarchy has repeatedly stated that Nübel has no future at the club despite his contract running until 2029; they plan to stick with Manuel Neuer, Jonas Urbig and Sven Ulreich between the posts next term.
His next destination remains open, but the Premier League is seen as the most likely option, with Sport Bild reporting interest from Manchester City. The same report claims that Italian heavyweights Juventus are also sounding out Nübel, and both clubs could comfortably meet Bayern's valuation.
- Getty Images
Key revenue: Will FC Bayern sell Bryan Zaragoza and Sacha Boey?
Bryan Zaragoza is next in line among the club's loan players who could be sold. However, the situation involving the Spanish forward—who joined from Granada CF in 2024 but has made only seven competitive appearances for the Munich side—may prove far more complicated than those of Palhinha and Nübel.
Initially farmed out to Celta Vigo in the first half of last season, Zaragoza then moved, again on loan, to AS Roma during the winter window. A bright start soon fizzled out: he has not played since mid-March and was already sidelined before his current knee injury. Roma soon decided not to exercise the €13m buy option, so he was left on the bench to avoid triggering the clause that would have made the purchase mandatory.
As a result, Zaragoza will return to Munich this summer, where his contract runs until 2029. There have been no recent reports of suitors; should Bayern seek an immediate sale, they may need to settle for a reduced fee.
The same could apply to Sacha Boey, who is also set to be sold. Ideally to Galatasaray, where he has been on loan since early February and is officially set to remain until the end of June. Although he had previously established himself internationally with the Turkish champions, the move did not go as planned: Boey was not a regular starter and often found himself on the bench.
That aligns with reports that the Turks have no intention of activating the €15 million purchase option. Reports now suggest they would rather sign Zeki Celik, who will be available on a free transfer when his Roma contract expires. Boey will therefore head back to Sébener Straße, just like Zaragoza, and he remains under contract until 2028. Other suitors may emerge, with French clubs having been repeatedly linked to the 25-year-old.
Is FC Bayern also looking for a new left-back?
Selling all four players in the quartet—from Palhinha to Boey—would give Bayern more room for manoeuvre in the transfer market. Their top priority is a versatile attacker who can occupy the left wing and also serve as a backup for Harry Kane in the centre of attack. According to kicker, the slightly more important role for the profile Bayern's management are seeking is that of Kane's backup.
Nicolas Jackson, the only player originally earmarked for that role, will leave Säbener Straße this summer. The Senegalese international is returning to Chelsea FC after his loan spell at FCB, where he may still have a future under new manager Xabi Alonso. It has been clear for months that Bayern would not exercise the option to buy Jackson.
Behind Kane, Bayern already has five established options: Michael Olise, Luis Diaz, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Lennart Karl. Coach Vincent Kompany also sees 20-year-old Arijon Ibrahimovic as a potential sixth contender for those spots. The 20-year-old academy graduate spent last season on loan at 1. FC Heidenheim, where he impressed; he remains under contract at Bayern until 2027. Nevertheless, several Bundesliga suitors are reported to be monitoring the German U21 international.
Bayern had earlier targeted Anthony Gordon, whose profile perfectly matched the versatile centre-forward/left-winger brief, and reports claimed an agreement was in place. However, the England international ultimately chose FC Barcelona. RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande and AFC Bournemouth's Junior Kroupi have also been mooted, but both would command hefty fees—over €100m and around €80m, respectively.
That could leave insufficient funds from the reported €100m transfer budget to sign a new left-back. According to kicker, while they pursue a new forward, Bayern are also actively seeking a left-back. Alphonso Davies, the incumbent, is no longer viewed as a certainty; concerns remain over his fitness following last year's cruciate ligament tear.
As an alternative, Bayern have been linked with German World Cup defender Nathaniel Brown; Sport1 reports that FCB officials have already met the 22-year-old Frankfurt man's representatives, with the Eagles said to demand at least €60 million.
Brown himself has remained tight-lipped about the speculation: "Of course I read that too, but I want to focus on the World Cup right now. I'll see what comes after that. But right now, my full focus is on the World Cup," said the German international.
- Getty Images Sport
FC Bayern's record transfers
Player
Position
Signed from
Year
Transfer fee
Harry Kane
Forward
Tottenham Hotspur
2023
€95 million
Lucas Hernandez
Defence
Atlético Madrid
2019
£80m
Luis Diaz
Attack
Liverpool FC
2025
€70 million
Matthijs de Ligt
Defence
Juventus
2022
€67m
Michael Olise
Attack
Crystal Palace
2024
€53 million