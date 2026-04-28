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Outgoing Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah to announce new club 'in a few days', claims Egypt staff member
Egypt staff member makes Salah claim
Muhammad Murad, the media coordinator for the Egyptian national team, has claimed that the forward is on the verge of making his next move public. This comes after Salah officially confirmed in March that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the current season through a mutual contract termination, despite having a deal that originally ran until 2027.
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New club announcement expected within 'days'
While the Saudi Pro League remains the most likely destination for Salah if widespread reports are to be believed, his agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has maintained a layer of mystery, previously stating that "no one knows" where the forward will play next. However, Murad says an official announcement is imminent.
"There are news stories being written about him having offers from Italy and France and other big teams in the world - this is, of course, true, he is a big star and would be a big addition to any team," the Egypt staff member said, as reported by Four Four Two. "Whichever team Salah picks, we will support him - he [also] has offers from Saudi… I think in a few days he will announce his next destination."
The end of a legendary Anfield era
Salah is said to have suffered a hamstring tear during Liverpool's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on April 25, which threatens to end his time at the club prematurely. Egypt national team director Ibrahim Hassan has claimed that the injury will require four weeks of treatment, which would effectively rule Salah out of Liverpool's remaining fixtures, but the club has not yet confirmed this.
Losing Salah in the summer represents a seismic shift for Liverpool. Since joining from Roma in 2017, Salah has established himself as an all-time great, scoring over 250 goals and winning every major trophy available.
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What comes next?
Salah will receive an emotional farewell during Liverpool's final match of the season, regardless of whether he plays. His focus will then shift to the 2026 World Cup, where he is expected to be fit to lead Egypt in a group featuring Belgium, New Zealand, and Iran.
Whether he heads to the Middle East to become the face of the Saudi league or chooses one final adventure in another top European division, the "Egyptian King" is about to begin a new chapter in his storied career.