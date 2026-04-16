"I don’t think the decision was right either. If you look at what’s happening on the pitch, how many people are complaining and what they’re saying," Kompany told DAZN after FCB’s 4-3 win on Wednesday night.
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"Our player is down on the ground, yet he almost gives a high five!" Bayern coach Vincent Kompany is livid about his yellow card
Kompany was booked by referee Slavko Vincic immediately after Kylian Mbappé’s goal, which put Real Madrid 3–2 ahead shortly before half-time. The Bayern coach had become agitated because his defender Josip Stanisic was lying on the ground in Real’s half following a painful challenge from Antonio Rüdiger as the goal was being scored. Stanisic remained writhing in pain on the turf even after the goal was scored.
“I always try to be respectful, and I was here too. It’s normal for me to say something there. Our player is lying on the ground and he then almost gives him a high five!” explained Kompany, criticising Rüdiger’s behaviour in the incident. “I love him as a defender, I’d do exactly the same. We understand each other, but it’s perfectly normal for me to say something there. And the yellow card came far too quickly for me!”
Stanisic later argued that Rüdiger’s challenge should have been called a foul, preventing the goal entirely. “He sees me coming and just runs straight into me. In the past, the referee would have let play continue and given a free-kick only if we lost possession. Maybe he forgot that rule today,” said the Croatian international.
While he lay injured, Rüdiger leaned down and exchanged sharp words. “What happened while I was on the ground is best asked about directly with Toni. But such behaviour is completely unacceptable,” Stanisic stated. He then added: “Only one word was used—and that twice. You can ask him yourself what he said. Perhaps he’s man enough to admit it!”
- Getty Images
Bayern Munich’s Vincent Kompany is taking his yellow-card suspension in stride: “Then they’ll just have to manage without me on the touchline.”
Having picked up his third yellow card of the Champions League campaign, Kompany will miss the first leg of the semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain at the end of April.
When asked about the ban, the 40-year-old Belgian shrugged it off: “I’m happy. The lads deserve it. So the first game will just have to be without me on the touchline.” Nevertheless, Kompany reiterated his concern: “In this new league format, there are so many games and yet it’s still so strict with the three yellow cards.”
He had raised the same point ahead of Tuesday’s second leg against Real Madrid, urging UEFA to review its three-yellow-card ban policy for the competition. “Three yellow cards for a centre-back – if you get that far and have only picked up three, you’ve done a good job. Yet you can still be suspended for the semi-final; I think that’s pretty harsh,” he added.
FC Bayern Munich secure a dramatic victory over Real Madrid
Bayern Munich fell behind after just 30 seconds at the Allianz Arena when Arda Güler pounced on a wayward pass from goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, putting Real Madrid 1–0 ahead. Aleksandar Pavlovic equalised soon after, but Güler curled in a superb free-kick to restore Madrid’s lead just before the half-hour mark. Harry Kane levelled at 2-2 in the 38th minute, and four minutes later Mbappé made it 3-2 at the break.
When extra time loomed—Bayern had won the first leg 2-1 in Madrid—the hosts suddenly struck twice in a frantic finale to progress within the 90 minutes. Real were reduced to ten men in the 86th minute after Eduardo Camavinga received a controversial second yellow card, sparking furious protests. Bayern pounced on their numerical advantage three minutes later, with Luis Díaz equalising at 3-3, and Michael Olise completed the 4-3 win with the final kick of the match.
Bayern will now begin the semi-finals away to PSG in Paris at the end of April, with Kompany absent from the touchline. The return leg is scheduled for 6 May in Munich, and should they progress, FCB would then face either Arsenal or Atlético Madrid in the final.
- Getty Images Sport
A concise guide to the Champions League semi-finals
Date
Match
Tuesday, 28 April
Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Bayern Munich
Wednesday, 29 April
Atlético Madrid vs Arsenal
Tuesday, 5 May
Arsenal vs. Atlético Madrid
Wednesday, 6 May
Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain