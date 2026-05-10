This makes Olise only the second player since the 2004/05 season to record at least 15 goals and 15 assists in a single Bundesliga campaign. Previously, only Jadon Sancho had reached those numbers, posting 17 goals and 17 assists for Borussia Dortmund in the 2019/20 season.

Olise only reached 15 goals on Matchday 33, yet he had already surpassed 15 assists long before. He now boasts an impressive 21 assists in the Bundesliga alone, and his overall campaign is even more striking: 22 goals and 30 assists in 50 competitive appearances.