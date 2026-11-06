One-year promise to West Ham & Danny Dyer: Does Jarrod Bowen’s loyalty have an expiry date if Scott Parker fails to deliver Premier League promotion?

Asked if Bowen has a one-year agreement with West Ham, with new boss Scott Parker under pressure to deliver promotion out of the Championship, ex-Hammers winger Jarvis - who was speaking in association with the latest Midnite Express initiative that allows supporters to take in unique away day experiences - told GOAL: “I think that would be the understanding.

“You know how much he loves the club. You know how much his family loves the club. You know how much he means to the fans. And he could be the best player that's played in the Championship.

“I still think he should have gone with England in the summer. You talk about numbers and you talk about stats, and I'm not always a massive believer in that, but you can't argue with what he's done.

“So when you've got a player like that in your team, I think the players that are in that West Ham team or the squad, they must look at him and feel as though that brings them so much confidence. If you're struggling in a game, you go, ‘right, we'll give it to Jarrod Bowen’.

“And he's still producing. I don't necessarily feel that he's been at his top form, at his best, but even if he's not, if he's 95%, he's still an incredible player to have in your team. He's producing and he's still playing well. He's still producing numbers. He's still producing goals and assists.

“And he's a leader in that team. He might not be the biggest shouter and screamer, but he leads by example. I think that's what really proves his worth in that team. And Scott Parker will be absolutely delighted to have him in there.”