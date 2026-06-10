One teammate even felt "ashamed"! Former BVB striker Youssoufa Moukoko rescues FC Copenhagen after a historically poor season

The 2026 World Cup kicks off this week, officially succeeding the 2022 tournament. Just three and a half years ago—though it feels like an eternity—the DFB side exited Qatar at the group stage. Hansi Flick was in charge, pre-tournament debate raged over the rainbow armband, and Japan inflicted a shock defeat. The fallout included an embarrassing documentary for the DFB coach, complete with a 'grey geese' motivational video.
On the positive side, Qatar also saw Germany field its youngest-ever World Cup player, Youssoufa Moukoko. Having just turned 18 and still under contract with Borussia Dortmund, the prodigy came off the bench for a few minutes. For Moukoko, that World Cup appearance, his wonderkid status and the surrounding hype now feel like ancient history. At his current club in Denmark, he at least capped a challenging season with a personal highlight.