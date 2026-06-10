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Daniel Buse

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One teammate even felt "ashamed"! Former BVB striker Youssoufa Moukoko rescues FC Copenhagen after a historically poor season

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Youssoufa Moukoko is currently a long way from the form he displayed in the youth teams and the DFB squad, yet he still had reason to celebrate in Denmark.

The 2026 World Cup kicks off this week, officially succeeding the 2022 tournament. Just three and a half years ago—though it feels like an eternity—the DFB side exited Qatar at the group stage. Hansi Flick was in charge, pre-tournament debate raged over the rainbow armband, and Japan inflicted a shock defeat. The fallout included an embarrassing documentary for the DFB coach, complete with a 'grey geese' motivational video. 

On the positive side, Qatar also saw Germany field its youngest-ever World Cup player, Youssoufa Moukoko. Having just turned 18 and still under contract with Borussia Dortmund, the prodigy came off the bench for a few minutes. For Moukoko, that World Cup appearance, his wonderkid status and the surrounding hype now feel like ancient history. At his current club in Denmark, he at least capped a challenging season with a personal highlight. 

  • Youssoufa Moukoko secured European qualification for FC Copenhagen on the final day of the season, netting the decisive 2-1 goal against Brøndby in stoppage time with a composed five-metre backheel. 

    Moukoko, normally reticent on social media, proudly shared the moment afterwards. In stoppage time he struck again to seal a 3-1 win and secure Copenhagen's spot in the Conference League second qualifying round—a quirk of Denmark's Superliga format that may puzzle German fans. 

    For much of the campaign, though, FCK had floundered, and Moukoko had looked off the pace. The reigning double winners had hoped to build on that success with the €5 million signing—the club's third-most-expensive ever—but form and results proved elusive. 

    Yet the campaign unravelled: after the main round, the twelve Superliga sides are split into championship and relegation groups, and FCK's seventh-place finish meant they were relegated to the bottom half for the first time, having won only eight of 22 matches. Moukoko featured in 18 of those matches, though his tally of three goals was very modest for a supposed top signing. 

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  • YOUSSOUFA MOUKOKO Getty Images

    Youssoufa Moukoko: "I played badly"

    "I know that's not my level," Moukoko told *kicker* last autumn, even as Danish tabloids had already labelled him a "blatant mis-signing". Exactly what his level is, however, remains an open question for the striker. 

    In his youth, Moukoko tore through BVB's youth ranks, convincing the Black and Yellows they had a future star. The step up to senior football has been problematic: the speed advantage he once enjoyed has vanished, and his once-reliable finishing instinct now produces far fewer goals than it did against age-group opponents. "My body wasn't ready for the professional game yet," Moukoko explained, acknowledging the injuries that repeatedly sidelined him. 

    When fit, he was granted only brief cameos, and he could not displace established stars such as Donyell Malen, Sebastien Haller, Karim Adeyemi, Niclas Füllkrug, Maximilian Beier or Serhou Guirassy. A loan move to OGC Nice in 2024/25 was supposed to provide more game time and rebuild his confidence, yet the sporting outcome backfired. 

    From early February until the end of the campaign he was completely sidelined, having failed to make any meaningful impact. "I was poor; you have to say that," he admitted. Surprisingly, though, he drew a very positive conclusion from his year on the Cote d'Azur: "Nice was the best thing that could have happened to me." He added that he had learned patience and could now judge his performances more honestly. 

  • YOUSSOUFA MOUKOKO Getty Images

    Copenhagen miss out on the Champions League: "It's hell"

    It soon became clear that Nice had no intention of signing the BVB loanee on a permanent basis. With no prospects in Dortmund either, Moukoko pushed for a move away. FC Copenhagen may not have been his dream club, but the more modest Superliga level offered Moukoko a chance to rediscover his form, according to FCK's management. 

    When early progress stalled, however, it was not solely Moukoko's fault; the entire squad underperformed. "This is embarrassing and a black day for us," admitted Copenhagen boss Jacob Neestrup as the team slipped into the relegation play-offs. 

    "I am deeply ashamed. This is hell," said Thomas Delaney, another former Dortmund man, putting it even more bluntly. Moukoko, already under fire because of the expectations fuelled by his transfer fee, suddenly delivered. 

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  • FCK are in their worst form in 26 years – and yet they're still in the European Cup.

    In the relegation play-offs, the 21-year-old scored six goals in six matches, helping Copenhagen finish top of the table and comfortably avoid relegation. Although finishing seventh in the final table marked FCK's worst campaign in 26 years, winning the relegation play-offs meant the team still had a chance of European football – thanks to the Superliga format. In the subsequent play-off derby against Brøndby, Moukoko struck twice to secure the victory for his club. 

    "I know I'm going to help this team," Moukoko had vowed back in autumn 2025, and in May he delivered on that promise. He remains under contract with FC Copenhagen until 2030; last winter's departure rumours are now history, just like his record as the youngest German World Cup player. 

  • Youssoufa Moukoko's 2025/26 season

    Games: 41
    Minutes played: 2015 minutes
    Minutes per match: 49
    Goals: 18
    Assists: 3
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