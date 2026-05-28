In his second-round match against Argentine Juan Manuel Cerúndolo, the Italian looked poised for a comfortable win until, serving at 5-2 in the third set, he suddenly lost his rhythm and could barely return a ball. With the temperature soaring to 33°C (91°F) in the shade, the heat appeared to sap his strength, and the world number one repeatedly sought the scarce shade patches on Centre Court.
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On the brink of collapse-and a shock exit? Drama surrounds top favourite Jannik Sinner at the French Open
Sinner has long struggled in extreme heat, and against Cerúndolo his discomfort became apparent in the third set. A palpable sense of helplessness washed over Sinner's box as he surrendered his service game without winning a single point. At 6-3, 6-2, 5-4 in his favour, he stopped serving, took a medical time-out and said he felt "dizzy".
Although he briefly returned, Sinner looked dazed and surrendered the third set before dropping serve in the fourth. An unexpected early exit now looms.