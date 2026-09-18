GOODBYE OLD TRAFFORD! Former Man Utd star Tyrell Malacia joins FC Cincinnati on free transfer after injury-hit spell in England

Malacia’s move to the United States brings an end to a period at Old Trafford that was heavily disrupted by fitness issues. After arriving at Manchester United in 2022 from Feyenoord, the defender initially impressed under Erik ten Hag, but his momentum was frequently halted by persistent injuries that limited his availability for the first team. Despite the setbacks, he still managed to clock up 50 appearances for the 20-time champions of England, featuring in both the Premier League and European competitions.

The Dutch native will bring a wealth of top-flight experience to the "Orange and Blue" locker room, having already made over 250 professional appearances in Europe. His pedigree is undeniable, having faced some of the best attackers in the world during his time in the Premier League and the Champions League. Fans in Cincinnati have already been given a glimpse of the newest Orange and Blue through social media teasers as the club ramps up excitement for his debut.



