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NWSL Power Rankings: Gotham extend unbeaten streak to 10 games, Ashley Sanchez runs off with Golden Boot lead, and Denver Summit puts on a goal-scoring clinic

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NWSL
Women's football
Gotham FC
Washington Spirit
Angel City FC
Portland Thorns

The National Women's Soccer League saw the Denver Summit explode past the Chicago Stars with six goals, and Gotham FC continued their 10-game unbeaten streak.

Gotham FC didn’t find a winner against Portland this week, but the defending Shield winners did enough to extend their unbeaten run to 10 matches. The draw kept Gotham atop the NWSL standings with 45 points, five clear of the second-place Washington Spirit.

Behind them, however, the table is tightening. The Utah Royals and San Diego Wave are level on 39 points in third and fourth, respectively, while the Portland Thorns sit just one point back in fifth. With the regular season entering its decisive stretch, there is little room for error.

Just ask Denver Summit, who delivered the statement result of the week by scoring six times in a dominant 6-1 victory over the Chicago Stars. The expansion side is beginning to hit its stride at exactly the right time, climbing to ninth place and moving within four points of the Seattle Reign, who currently occupy the eighth and final playoff spot.

Ashley Sanchez is finding another gear, too. The North Carolina Courage star surged to the top of the Golden Boot race with her 15th goal of the season, breaking the club’s single-season scoring record previously held by Lynn Biyendolo. Sanchez also joined Alex Morgan and Crystal Dunn among the American players to reach 15 goals in an NWSL season. Her two-goal performance in the Courage’s midweek win over Angel City marked her fourth brace of the campaign.

While players such as Sanchez are commanding the spotlight, several teams near the bottom of the table are running out of time to force their way into the playoff conversation.

Chicago face the longest road. One week after earning a rare victory, the Stars conceded six goals to Denver and remain rooted to the bottom of the standings with just 16 points. Boston Legacy sit only four points above them ahead of Monday night’s meeting with Angel City - some real Monday Night Football with the stakes continuing to rise.

Another week is in the books, so let’s see where all 16 teams stand in GOAL’s latest NWSL Power Rankings.

  • Chicago StarsGetty Images

    Chicago Stars

    Prior ranking: 15

    Result: Lost 6-1 vs. Denver Summit

    Ramifications: Any momentum Chicago generated with last week’s win disappeared in a six-goal demolition by Denver. The Stars remain rooted to the bottom of the table with just 16 points, and their already-faint playoff hopes are rapidly approaching the point of no return.

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  • Boston LegacyScoreplay

    Boston Legacy

    Prior ranking: 16

    Result: Lost 5-2 to Angel City

    Ramifications: Boston’s Monday night offered another painful reminder of how far the expansion side still has to go. The Legacy scored twice but conceded five in a heavy defeat, leaving them stuck in 15th place with just 20 points and precious little margin for error down the stretch.

  • Bay FCScoreplay

    Bay FC

    Prior ranking: 14

    Result: Lost 1-0 vs Washington Spirit

    Ramifications: Bay FC have been quiet this season, which is somewhat surprising, especially with their massive signing of Claire Hutton. They dropped another result against a better side, but with the way the standings are and how few points the bottom of the league have, they could still make a climb and push for the playoffs.

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  • Racing LouisvilleGetty Images

    Racing Louisville

    Prior ranking: 13

    Result: Lost 3-2 vs San Diego Wave

    Ramifications: After a solid two weeks for Racing, it was a tough pill to swallow seeing them drop points against the Wave. Even with two goals and some strong moments, they couldn't defensively figure out a cohesive plan to keep the Wave off the scoreboard.

  • Houston DashGetty Images

    Houston Dash

    Prior ranking: 11

    Result: Lost 1-0 vs Seattle Reign

    Ramifications: The Houston Dash dropped three points against the Reign in a fairly even match. The Dash have been in just about every game this season, but haven't been able to convert points. They are now in 11th place in the league standings.

  • imago-sport-1075198596.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    Orlando Pride

    Prior ranking: 9

    Result: Lost 2-1 vs Utah Royals

    Ramifications: The Pride dropped three points against Utah at home, and the only goal that the Florida team got was from Barbra Banda. Banda continues to be the Pride's only hope in the final third.

  • Kansas City Current v Seattle ReignGetty Images Sport

    Kansas City

    Prior ranking: 12

    Result: Won 3-2 vs North Carolina Courage

    Ramifications: It may be everyone tuning in to see if Michelle Cooper is going to be wearing her New Balance cleats, but for what it's worth, the Current are drawing a crowd, and a lot of that is because they are playing quality soccer. Their 3-2 win over the Courage was a collective effort, but shoutout to the Current for going above and beyond with their goal celebrations. Even though the Current beat the Courage, they still trail the Courage in the league standings by two points.

  • Seattle Reign FCScoreplay

    Seattle Reign

    Prior ranking: 8

    Result: Won 1-0 vs Houston Dash

    Ramifications: Seattle Reign continue to take care of business and chip away at their climb up the standings. The Reign are in eighth place with 31 points and will have a big test on Sunday night when they play the San Diego Wave.

  • imago-sport-1080484856.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    Denver Summit

    Prior ranking: 10

    Result: Won 6-1 vs Chicago Stars

    Ramifications: Denver Summit entertained us all with their 6-1 showcase against the Chicago Stars. It was a combination of different goal scorers and types of goals scored, which just showed how lethal this new franchise can be. The 6-1 result was a statement, and they are very much still in the running for a post-season berth.

  • Angel CityGetty Images

    Angel City

    Prior ranking: 7

    Result: Won 5-2 vs. Boston Legacy

    Ramifications: Angel City took full advantage of their Monday night opportunity, putting five past Boston to collect a valuable three points. The win lifts them to 29 points and above Denver Summit in the standings, keeping them firmly in the hunt for the final playoff spot.

  • Portland ThornsGetty Images

    Portland Thorns

    Prior ranking: 6

    Result: 1-1 Draw vs Gotham FC

    Ramifications: Losing Olivia Moultrie to the season-ending-injury list was a tough blow to the Thorns, but still finding ways to earn points or a point against the league's toughest team is a testament to the team's depth. The Thorns are in fifth place in the league standings with 38 points.

  • San Diego WaveGetty Images

    San Diego Wave

    Prior ranking: 5

    Result: Won 3-2 vs. Racing Louisville

    Ramifications: San Diego have found a winning formula that few teams can contain. Their youth still shows at times, but the Wave’s ability to create chances, control possession and score in bunches continues to outweigh those growing pains. The latest victory moved them level with Utah on 39 points, with San Diego sitting fourth in the standings.

  • Washington SpiritScoreplay

    Washington Spirit

    Prior ranking: 4

    Result: Won 1-0 vs. Bay FC

    Ramifications: Washington did what contenders must do, grinding out a narrow victory to strengthen their hold on second place. The Spirit will need to find more attacking firepower to mount a serious championship charge, though, and Sunday’s showdown with Portland should provide a much clearer measure of their credentials.

  • North Carolina CourageGetty Images

    North Carolina Courage

    Prior ranking: 2

    Results: Won 2-0 vs. Angel City; lost 3-2 vs. Kansas City Current

    Ramifications: A demanding two-game stretch delivered mixed results for North Carolina. Ashley Sanchez powered the Courage past Angel City with her fourth brace of the season, taking her tally to a league-leading 15 goals, before Kansas City edged them in a five-goal thriller. North Carolina sit on 36 points, but with Utah and San Diego only three points ahead, they remain firmly in the thick of a tightly packed playoff race.

  • Utah RoyalsScoreplay

    Utah Royals

    Prior ranking: 3

    Result: Won 2-1 vs. Orlando Pride

    Ramifications: Utah continue to find a way, no matter what adversity comes their way. The Royals’ latest comeback - or victory, if not a comeback - lifted them into third place with 39 points and added another chapter to the best season in club history. With struggling Boston visiting next, Utah have a golden opportunity to keep the pressure on Washington and potentially climb into second place.

  • Gotham FCGetty Images

    Gotham FC

    Prior ranking: 1

    Result: Drew 1-1 vs. Portland Thorns

    Ramifications: Ten games unbeaten and still five points clear at the summit, Gotham remain the team everyone else is chasing. Ann-Katrin Berger provides security in goal, Jaelin Howell and Savannah McCaskill quietly control the midfield, and Sam Kerr and Jaedyn Shaw supply the firepower up front. Portland managed to slow the Bats down, but Gotham still lead the league with 45 points and a 13-3-6 record.