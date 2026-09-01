NWSL Power Rankings: Gotham extend unbeaten streak to 10 games, Ashley Sanchez runs off with Golden Boot lead, and Denver Summit puts on a goal-scoring clinic

Gotham FC didn’t find a winner against Portland this week, but the defending Shield winners did enough to extend their unbeaten run to 10 matches. The draw kept Gotham atop the NWSL standings with 45 points, five clear of the second-place Washington Spirit.

Behind them, however, the table is tightening. The Utah Royals and San Diego Wave are level on 39 points in third and fourth, respectively, while the Portland Thorns sit just one point back in fifth. With the regular season entering its decisive stretch, there is little room for error.

Just ask Denver Summit, who delivered the statement result of the week by scoring six times in a dominant 6-1 victory over the Chicago Stars. The expansion side is beginning to hit its stride at exactly the right time, climbing to ninth place and moving within four points of the Seattle Reign, who currently occupy the eighth and final playoff spot.

Ashley Sanchez is finding another gear, too. The North Carolina Courage star surged to the top of the Golden Boot race with her 15th goal of the season, breaking the club’s single-season scoring record previously held by Lynn Biyendolo. Sanchez also joined Alex Morgan and Crystal Dunn among the American players to reach 15 goals in an NWSL season. Her two-goal performance in the Courage’s midweek win over Angel City marked her fourth brace of the campaign.

While players such as Sanchez are commanding the spotlight, several teams near the bottom of the table are running out of time to force their way into the playoff conversation.

Chicago face the longest road. One week after earning a rare victory, the Stars conceded six goals to Denver and remain rooted to the bottom of the standings with just 16 points. Boston Legacy sit only four points above them ahead of Monday night’s meeting with Angel City - some real Monday Night Football with the stakes continuing to rise.

Another week is in the books, so let’s see where all 16 teams stand in GOAL’s latest NWSL Power Rankings.