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NWSL GFX March 30GOAL
Celia Balf

NWSL Power Rankings: Denver Summit draw all-time record crowd of 63,004, Angel City FC continue unbeaten streak, and Mel Barcenas magic for San Diego

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T. Rodman
Angel City FC
Bay FC
Boston Legacy FC
Chicago Stars
Denver Summit FC
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Kansas City Current
North Carolina Courage
Orlando Pride
Portland Thorns
Racing Louisville
San Diego Wave FC
Seattle Reign FC
Utah Royals
Washington Spirit

Who's hot? Who's not? GOAL ranks each of the current 16 National Women's Soccer League teams.

Matchweek 3 felt like the season stretching into itself - midweek chaos, a record-breaking crowd in Denver, and a first goal in club history for Boston Legacy all packed into a few breathless days.

Some things are already starting to take hold. Angel City remain the only perfect team, three wins from three and a very different story from a year ago. Others are still trying to find their footing, with 2025 heavyweights like the Kansas City Current and Washington Spirit slipping toward the bottom of the table.

There were moments that hinted at where this league might be heading, too. A sold-out Mile High Stadium. A statement signing in Catarina Macario for San Diego. A reminder that, even three weeks in, the NWSL rarely stays predictable for long.

With that in mind, GOAL ranks all 16 teams after another exciting week in the league. 

  • Boston LegacyGetty Images

    Boston Legacy

    Prior ranking: 15

    Result: Lost 2-1 vs Utah Royals

    Ramifications: Boston came out swinging in Week 1, scaring everyone with their physicality and ball movement; however, they have dropped off the radar without any wins in their first three games. 

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  • Paige Monaghan Utah RoyalsGetty Images

    Utah Royals

    Prior ranking: 16

    Result: Draw vs Washington Spirit 1-1 ;Won 2-1 vs Boston Legacy

    Ramifications: Utah are 1-2-1 in league standings, and already on a better track than last season. The victory against Boston was a good boost, especially with the game-winner being a well executed penalty kick.

  • Chicago StarsGetty Images

    Chicago Stars

    Prior ranking: 10

    Result: Lost 3-0 vs Orlando Pride; Lost 2-0 vs San Diego Wave

    Ramifications: The Chicago Stars had a tough week, dropping both matches and scoring zero goals. The Stars couldn't find answers for Barbra Banda's pace for Orlando, nor could they handle the tekkers happening with Mel Barcenas in the final third.

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  • North Carolina CourageGetty Images

    North Carolina Courage

    Prior ranking: 9

    Result: Lost vs Bay FC 2-1

    Ramifications: A quiet week for North Carolina, which dropped their one game against Bay FC, despite a goal from Manaka Matsukubo in the 65th minute to briefly spark the group.

  • Denver Summit FCGetty Images

    Denver Summit

    Prior ranking: 13

    Result: Won 2-0 vs Gotham FC; 0-0 Draw vs Washington Spirit 

    Ramifications: It's hard to top 63,000-plus in your first home game, but the Summit also had a strong week, earning four points - including a challenging mid-week road game against Gotham FC. The Summit's Melissa Kössler and Natasha Flint scored the squad's two goals against the reigning champs on Wednesday evening in Harrison, N.J.

  • Bay FCGetty Images

    Bay FC

    Prior ranking: 14

    Result: Won 3-0 vs North Carolina Courage 

    Ramifications: A solid result for Bay FC, who picked up their second win of the season against the Courage. Bay FC shouldn't be slept on, because on the road, they chipped in three goals, all from different goal scorers, for three points.

  • Racing LouisvilleGetty Images

    Racing Louisville

    Prior ranking: 8

    Result: Lost 2-1 vs Seattle Reign

    Ramifications: Racing Louisville were one of the teams that only played once in Week 3, and unfortunately, they fell on the road against a buzzing Seattle Reign team. Past the 90th minute mark, Macy Blackburn put one away for the visitors to at least add to Racing's goals for average.

  • Orlando Pride v Houston DashGetty Images Sport

    Houston Dash

    Prior ranking: 11

    Result: Lost 2-1 vs Angel City

    Ramifications: Houston struck first through Maggie Graham and looked sharp early, but couldn’t hold off Angel City’s rapid second-half surge. Two goals in two minutes flipped the match and exposed the Dash’s game management. There’s promise here, but closing out big moments is the next step.

  • Orlando PrideGetty Images

    Orlando Pride

    Prior ranking: 7

    Result: Won 3-0 vs Chicago Stars; Draw 0-0 vs Gotham FC

    Ramifications: The Pride were ruthless against Chicago and quiet against Gotham. Banda was hard to tame and managed to score one against Chicago, and came very close against Gotham. Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse was steady in the net, not giving up any goals in Week 3.

  • Trinity Rodman, Washington SpiritImagn

    Washington Spirit

    Prior ranking: 6

    Result: 0-0 Draw vs Denver Summit; 1-1 Draw vs Utah Royals

    Ramifications: Three draws so far this season for Washington feels unfamiliar; however, it was good to see them get on the scoreboard at least against Utah midweek. Trinity Rodman became the youngest player in NWSL history to earn 100 regular season appearances, which was the most exciting thing to happen to the squad in Week 3.

  • Houston Dash v Kansas City CurrentGetty Images Sport

    Kansas City Current

    Prior ranking: 3

    Result: Lost 3-1 vs San Diego Wave; Lost 2-0 vs Portland Thorns

    Ramifications: Tough week for the Current, who entered this season looking like the team to beat. Unfortunately, the midfield chemistry isn't gelling, and some breakdowns defensively have been costly. They also clearly miss Temwa Chawinga. 

  • Portland ThornsGetty Images

    Portland Thorns

    Prior ranking: 4

    Result: Lost 3-1 vs San Diego Wave; Won 2-0 vs Kansas City Current

    Ramifications: It's not easy to bounce back from a mid-week loss against San Diego and then face the Current a few days later. However, the Thorns showed up at Providence Park and handed the Current their third loss of the season.

  • Washington Spirit v NJ/NY Gotham FC - NWSL Championship 2025 Presented by Google PixelGetty Images Sport

    Gotham FC

    Prior ranking: 1

    Result: Lost 2-0 vs Denver Summit; 0-0 Draw vs Orlando Pride

    Ramifications: It was a quiet week for Gotham, which fell at home to Denver Summit mid-week and then drew 0-0 against Orlando on a late Sunday matchup. Besides some spark from Midge Purce up top and Savannah McCaskill in the middle, the reigning champs look like they need a quick break to regroup. 

  • San Diego WaveGetty Images

    San Diego Wave

    Prior ranking: 12

    Result: Won 3-1 vs Portland Thorns; Won 2-0 vs Chicago Stars 

    Ramifications: San Diego Wave hit the jackpot this week, not only in signing Macario but also with the homegrown talent of Mel Barcenas growing into her role on the team. The Wave looked sharp in Week 3 and earned six points in a two-match week.

  • Jordyn Bugg Seattle ReignGetty Images

    Seattle Reign

    Prior ranking: 5

    Result: Won 3-0 vs Kansas City Current; Won 2-1 vs Racing Louisville

    Ramifications: Seattle Reign rolled over Kansas City and won a crucial win on the road vs. Racing Louisville this past week. The Reign are in third place in the league standings with three wins and just one loss. 

  • Angel City FCGOAL

    Angel City

    Prior ranking: 2

    Result: Won 2-1 vs Houston Dash

    Ramifications: Angel City cannot be stopped, as the team flies into top of the table unbeaten in all three games. Between the offensive talent in Riley Tiernan and the addition of Icelandic wonder Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir, the LA team is looking hard to keep off the scoreboard.