It took five weeks, but Boston Legacy finally joined the win column, beating fellow expansion side Denver Summit on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. With that result, every team in the National Women's Soccer League has now recorded at least one victory, while the Portland Thorns lead the way with six wins and 19 points atop the NWSL standings.

It was another chaotic stretch of midweek action, with the Wednesday-Sunday format proving kind to some teams and punishing for others. The Thorns were the biggest winners, first ending the previously unbeaten San Diego Wave’s five-game winning streak with a 2-0 victory Wednesday, then following it up with another 2-0 win over the Chicago Stars. For the Wave, it was a brutal week. San Diego entered Wednesday unbeaten and top of the table for the first time in club history, but left Week 5 with two losses, six dropped points and a sudden reminder of how quickly momentum can shift in the NWSL.

With that in mind, GOAL ranks all 16 teams after another exciting week in the league.