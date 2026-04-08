'We were nowhere near!' - Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson fumes after 5-1 drubbing by Southampton puts major dent in Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac's Premier League ambitions

The visiting side were clinical from the outset, finding the net through Kuryu Matsuki, Flynn Downes, Cyle Larin, Ross Stewart, and Finn Azaz. The victory serves as another landmark moment for Southampton manager Tonda Eckert, whose side claimed a shock 2-1 quarter-final FA Cup win over Premier League leaders Arsenal at the weekend. The Saints have now leapfrogged Wrexham in the standings, moving into the play-off positions with momentum on their side.

Eckert, who replaced Will Still in November, has overseen a remarkable turnaround at St Mary's. The German coach was full of praise for his players, who have now gone 16 games unbeaten in all competitions. “I think the team is so focused at the very moment, there’s not much that I need to say. My job is just to make sure that I prepare them in the best way possible for the games coming up,” Eckert remarked after the final whistle.