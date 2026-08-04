Nottingham Forest join Juventus and Galatasaray in the race for Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders

The transfer market is heating up as Nottingham Forest look to make a significant statement of intent by pursuing Manchester City’s Reijnders. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Forest are showing interest in The 28-year-old midfielder as they seek to provide Glasner with the technical profile required to compete in the upper echelons of the Premier League table.

Forest are not the only English side to have expressed an interest in the versatile midfielder, who is known for his ability to progress the ball and dictate the flow of play. Newcastle United were heavily linked with a move for the player earlier in the window, but the Magpies have yet to follow up on their initial enquiries from June.

This has opened the door for Forest to steal a march on their domestic rivals, although the financial package required to lure Reijnders away from the reigning champions remains a significant hurdle.