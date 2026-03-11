Goal.com
No team has ever achieved this in the Champions League! Bayer Leverkusen celebrates a bittersweet partial victory against Arsenal and is still annoyed

By default, Werkself shocks the overwhelming favourite from London and creates a first in this Champions League season. In the end, however, bitterness prevails.

Bayer Leverkusen kept their chances of advancing in the Champions League alive in the first round of 16 match against Arsenal. The Rhinelanders drew 1-1 (0-0) in the first leg against the English Premier League leaders, putting themselves in a good position for the return leg in London. For the Gunners, it is the first game of the Champions League season that they have not won.

  • Captain Robert Andrich scored the opening goal for the German runners-up at the BayArena, while international Kai Havertz equalised shortly before the end with a dubious penalty. The second leg will take place in London on Tuesday. If Leverkusen progress to the quarter-finals, they will face Sporting Lisbon or FK Bodö/Glimt.

