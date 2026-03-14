"No one in the stadium knows why he was shown a yellow-red card": FC Bayern Munich criticise referee Christian Dingert over controversial incidents involving Luis Diaz and Harry Kane

"I'm incredibly proud of the lads' mental strength. There was a lot going on today and there were plenty of crucial moments where opinions are likely to differ," Kompany began in his post-match interview with DAZN.

Bayern were reduced to ten men before half-time following a red card for Nicolas Jackson (42nd minute). The league leaders then finished the match with just nine men, as Luis Diaz was shown his second yellow card by Dingert for an alleged dive, resulting in a second yellow and an early sending-off (84th minute).

Whilst Kompany conceded that there was "no debate" about Jackson’s sending-off following his hard challenge on Martin Terrier, he was all the more annoyed by Diaz’s dismissal. This was "the worst", the Bayern coach fumed. "Nobody in the stadium knows why he got a second yellow."

Diaz had played the ball past Leverkusen keeper Janis Blaswich in the penalty area, set himself up and gone down. As Blaswich visibly pulled back and the Colombian clearly sought contact, the decision not to award a penalty was certainly correct. Kompany agreed, but would have liked to see more tact from Dingert and, at the very least, no sending-off.

"He gets straight back up. He didn’t even try to get a penalty. He went down, there was contact, but he gets straight back up and still gets a yellow card and then a second yellow. That hurts; now he’s suspended for the next game too," lamented Kompany. "Someone needs to explain to me why that’s a yellow card at this stage."