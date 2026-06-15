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‘No hiding place’ for Jude Bellingham in Real Madrid circus as England international welcomes Jose Mourinho back to Santiago Bernabeu as ringmaster
Injuries stunted Bellingham's progress at Real Madrid in 2025-26
Bellingham saw his start to the latest domestic season delayed by recovery from surgery on a long-standing shoulder complaint. Having missed out on a summer of preparatory work, he was left playing catch-up on the fitness front.
Rather inevitably, it took a while for full match sharpness to be found. Another enforced spell on the sidelines was taken in after hobbling out of a meeting with Rayo Vallecano on February 1 - with the field being left in tears that day after picking up a hamstring injury.
A final flourish of sorts was delivered when netting twice through his last three La Liga appearances, but questions were still being asked at that stage of whether or not a starting berth for England at another major tournament could be secured.
Bellingham faces fierce competition for places in the Three Lions’ ranks from the likes of Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers and Premier League title-winning Arsenal star Eberechi Eze. Tuchel has refused to commit, at least in public, to any specific No.10.
With issues to contend with on the international front, goings on in Madrid are also providing a distraction. Enigmatic Portuguese coach Mourinho is back at Santiago Bernabeu for a second spell, with a shock return to familiar surroundings being taken in at 63 years of age.
The self-anointed ‘Special One’ has plenty to contend with in the Spanish capital. He must determine how best to manage and massage the egos of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Co while freshening up a squad that has gone two years without landing a major honour.
- Getty
Bellingham has points to prove with the Blancos and England
Quizzed on whether the constant drama in Galactico-heavy surroundings have been doing Bellingham few favours, former England midfielder Reid - speaking at the world’s biggest World Cup-themed auction courtesy of BUDDS, the UK's leading specialist auctioneers of sports memorabilia - told GOAL: “The only way to answer that one is on the park. There's no hiding place once you're on the pitch.
“We all know his ability. It's alright me talking about it, him talking about it, the press talking about it, there's only one way to sort it out - get on the pitch and play. He has got ability, he's got every side of the game. This kid, he's got it. He's just got to show consistency on the pitch. It's not for me to tell anyone how to do it.”
Will Bellingham flourish under the guidance of 'Special One' Mourinho?
Mourinho is famed for his man-management skills and will be eager to get Bellingham singing from his fabled hymn sheet as quickly as possible. The former Chelsea boss once turned Frank Lampard into the most destructive goal-scoring midfielder on the planet. Could he do likewise for another buccaneering England international?
In response to that question, Reid added: “Bellingham’s got all the tools, all the tools. It's alright me talking about it, Jose talking about it, him talking about it - do it on the park. That's just the way I think. It's on the park. And he's got the tools.”
- BUDDS Auctions
2026 World Cup duty with England now the focus for Bellingham
Bellingham can further highlight that point by starring for England at the 2026 World Cup. He remains a potential match-winner for the Three Lions - having shown as much at Euro 2024 with his now iconic “who else” goal celebration against Slovakia - and could prove to be the difference between success and failure on North American soil.
If 60 years of hurt can be brought to a close this summer, then a standing among the immortals will be taken up. Two men that achieved that status in 1966 - Martin Peters and Alan Ball - are among those with shirts about to go under the hammer. Bellingham and Co could attract similar levels of interest in the future.
The BUDDS World Cup Auction will take place on 25th June 2026, with an online timed auction starting on 2nd June. More information is here, and for a free online valuation of any sporting memorabilia, click here.
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