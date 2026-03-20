Netherlands: Koopmeiners and Dumfries called up for friendlies against Norway and Ecuador: manager Koeman’s full squad list

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has announced the squad list for the Oranje’s upcoming training camp, during which they will play two friendlies over the international break: on Friday 27 March at 8.45 pm, they will host Norway at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, and the following Tuesday, 31 March, they will face Ecuador at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven at the same time. These will be the final warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup, which will be held this summer across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The manager has called up 26 players, including several from Serie A.



