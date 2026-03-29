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Gianluca Minchiotti

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National team: Locatelli’s dinner with Inter fans sparks anger among Juventus supporters on social media

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Social media row over a dinner between national team teammates who are rivals at club level

A dinner among national team teammates, on the eve of a decisive match, has turned into a social media sensation. Manuel Locatelli, Juventus captain, has found himself at the centre of a social media storm after spending an evening in Florence with several Inter players, who have also been called up for the play-off final against Bosnia, with a place at the World Cup at stake.


As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the scene took place at the well-known Trattoria da Tullio, in the hills of Montebeni, where on Friday evening the Juventus midfielder shared a table — and the restaurant’s famous fried steak — with Alessandro Bastoni, Federico Dimarco, Nicolò Barella and Pio Esposito. Also with them was Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who was present at Coverciano despite his injury to support the Azzurri squad.


  • As is often the case, the storm was sparked by a post published by restaurateur Paolo Bacciotti, who documented the evening on social media. The images quickly went viral, triggering a barrage of criticism directed at Locatelli, particularly on X.


    Juventus fans took aim at him for the ‘offence’ of sharing a moment of conviviality with their historic rivals, Inter. Of particular note was the presence of Bastoni, who had already found himself at the centre of controversy following the last head-to-head clash over an incident that had led to Kalulu’s sending-off.


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