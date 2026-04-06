If it isn’t decisive, it’s certainly close to it. The big match of the 31st league fixture is the clash between Napoli and Milan, scheduled for Easter Monday, 6 April, at 8.45 pm at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Whoever wins – if there is a winner – could well become Inter’s main rival in the race for the Scudetto. It is a crucial match, and Rossoneri manager Massimiliano Allegri goes into it with almost his entire squad available: the only absentee will be Matteo Gabbia. The Tuscan manager still has a few decisions to make regarding the attack, with five players vying for two places.
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Napoli v Milan: Who’s in and who’s out? Allegri is considering a Fullkrug-Nkunku strike partnership, with Hojlund a major doubt
ALLEGRI'S TRIALS
According to Sky Sport, Niclas Füllkrug has been making a surprise rise up the pecking order in recent hours: the German striker could be the surprise inclusion in Milan’s starting line-up, and Allegri has also been trialling Christopher Nkunku alongside him. Should this prove to be the starting strike partnership, both Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leão – who returned to training last Thursday – will be on the bench; joining them will be the Mexican Santiago Gimenez. On the other side, Napoli are in crisis mode, with Conte missing five players, all out through injury: from Vergara to Lukaku, via Di Lorenzo, Neres and Rrahmani. With Olivera ahead of Beukema to play in the back three, the only battle is on the right flank, where Gutierrez is ahead of Politano.
THE DEFENCE
With Rrahmani out and Beukema alternating between convincing and lacklustre performances, the idea is taking shape in Antonio Conte’s mind to field a defence and two wing-backs – all left-footed – in front of Milinkovic-Savic. Olivera, Buongiorno and Juan Jesus at the back, Spinazzola and Gutierrez on the flanks, with the former Girona man playing on the opposite side. This move led to the Spaniard’s first goal in an Azzurri shirt in the 2-1 victory over Fiorentina a few weeks ago.
HOJLUND'S PARTICIPATION IS IN DOUBT
Hojlund’s availability, just a few hours before Napoli v Milan, is in serious doubt. If this setback is confirmed, Conte would have two options. The only natural striker available would be Giovane, who has recently fallen out of favour, having played just 37 minutes in the last five matches and not started a single game for the Neapolitans in Serie A. The former Verona player would be the most logical choice, with McTominay and De Bruyne in support. Otherwise, McTominay could be deployed as a false nine.
NAPLES v MILAN: PROBABLE LINE-UPS
With just a few hours to go before kick-off at the Maradona Stadium, here are the likely line-ups chosen by the two managers:
NAPOLI (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Buongiorno, Juan Jesus, Olivera; Gutierrez, Lobotka, Anguissa, Spinazzola; De Bruyne, McTominay; Giovane. Manager: Conte.
MILAN (3-5-2): Maignan; Tomori, De Winter, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Füllkrug, Nkunku. Manager: Allegri.