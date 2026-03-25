Napoli v Milan: Rossoneri fans may be banned from travelling to the away match; the CASMS will decide

The decision comes following reports from the Naples Police Headquarters, which has requested further investigation before authorising the sale of tickets in the away section. In the meantime, the Observatory has urged the Serie A League not to proceed with the sale of tickets intended for Rossoneri supporters. It will now be up to CASMS and the Prefecture to determine any restrictions, including the possibility that Milan fans residing in Lombardy may not be able to travel to the Maradona stadium to support their team. A decision is expected in the coming days.







