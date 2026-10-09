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'He doesn't get the credit he deserves' - Myles Lewis-Skelly names the 'most underrated' Arsenal star who Mikel Arteta relies on
Merino earns high praise from Arsenal youth
Lewis-Skelly has singled out Mikel Merino as the most underappreciated talent in the Arsenal dressing room. The Spanish midfielder has quietly established himself as an important figure in north London, but his overall contributions often go unnoticed by the wider public.
The Arsenal academy graduate believes his senior colleague offers immense value on the pitch. Beyond his direct output, Merino is also serving as an active mentor for younger players trying to cement their place in Arteta's squad.
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Learning from a seasoned professional
The teenage midfielder made his admiration for the 30-year-old abundantly clear. Speaking about Merino's influence behind the scenes, Lewis-Skelly highlighted the veteran's intelligence and his knack for finding the back of the net.
"The most underrated? Mikel, Mikel Merino. 100 per cent, man," Lewis-Skelly explained in an interview with Premier League. "That guy there, I don’t feel like he gets the credit he deserves. Even today, I was speaking to him about how he scores so many goals because I want to learn and add that to my game."
He added: "The way he sees football, it’s really good to learn from. He should get the props he deserves."
National team frustrations and heroics
Merino recently proved his decisive quality on the international stage, emerging from the bench at half-time to score a dramatic late brace in Spain's 2-1 victory over Croatia in Split.
Despite his match-winning heroics and a remarkable streak as an impact substitute, the Arsenal man admitted he is battling 'frustration' over his limited starts.
"I’m very happy to be able to help the team, another game in which it was my turn to score from the bench," Merino said after the game. "I’ll go out there with the best possible attitude even while frustrated about not being able to play more… but this team is a family and that always shows."
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Seeking regular minutes for club and country
Spain boss Luis de la Fuente echoed Lewis-Skelly's sentiments, suggesting the midfielder is heavily undervalued in his homeland. After watching his super-sub secure victory against a resilient Croatian outfit, De la Fuente claimed it was an "honour" to manage him, adding he would have "carried him in his arms" to the World Cup.
Merino must now look to channel his international momentum into his club form. Moving forward, the midfielder faces the immediate challenge of translating his consistent, game-changing impact from the bench into a regular starting berth for both Arsenal and Spain.
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