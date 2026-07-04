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Morocco dealt brutal injury blew as new Bayern Munich signing Ismael Saibari goes off injuerd early against Canada
Saibari’s World Cup dream in jeopardy
There are major concerns for Saibari after the new Bayern Munich signing saw his World Cup round of 16 clash against Canada end prematurely. The 25-year-old was forced to abandon the match after just 20 minutes, leaving the field visibly distressed and in significant pain.
The Morocco international was seen repeatedly clutching his right thigh before eventually conceding that he could no longer continue. With a face etched in agony, Saibari headed straight for the dressing room, forcing manager Mohamed Ouahbi to introduce Soufiane Rahimi, who eventually scored the final goal in the 3-0 victory.
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Bayern Munich sweating on fitness news
The injury comes at the worst possible time for both the player and his new club. The German record champions officially announced Saibari’s transfer from PSV just days ago, with the midfielder signing a long-term contract at the Sabener Strasse until 2031. Reports indicate the deal is worth approximately €50 million.
Saibari had been one of the standout performers for the Atlas Lions in the tournament, netting three goals prior to the knockout stage. His absence would be a massive blow to Morocco’s title hopes and would leave Bayern officials anxious about the start of his tenure in the Bundesliga.
Waiting for the official diagnosis
As of yet, the full extent of the damage remains unclear. Medical examinations scheduled for the coming hours will determine if the midfielder can play any further part in the 2026 World Cup.
If the injury is a minor muscular strain, there is hope Saibari could return for the latter stages. However, a more serious tear would likely end his tournament and disrupt his pre-season preparations in Munich. The clinical form of Brahim Diaz, who provided two assists despite Saibari's exit, may offer the national team some tactical flexibility moving forward.
- AFP
Morocco march on to the quarter-finals
Despite the heartbreak for Saibari, Morocco secured their place in the quarter-finals with a dominant display. They will now face the winners of the clash between France and Paraguay. The victory cements Morocco's status as a global power, proving that their historic run in Qatar 2022 was no fluke.
Ouahbi's side continues to show tactical maturity and resilience, but losing a player of Saibari’s calibre will test the depth of the squad. Fans and club officials alike will be holding their breath for the official medical update as the African giants prepare for their next monumental challenge on the world stage.
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