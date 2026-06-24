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More votes than Lionel Messi! How MLS All-Star Mbekezeli Mbokazi has become a global ‘ambassador for South African football’ & potential future great
South African stars chasing the American dream in MLS
Mbokazi is not the only South Africa international to be plying his club trade in North America, or in Illinois. He is joined on the Fire’s books by compatriot Puso Dithejane. Elsewhere, Bongokuhle Hlongwane is at Minnesota United and Olwethu Makhanya represents the Philadelphia Union.
It is, however, Hluhluwe native Mbokazi that has made the greatest impression while chasing the American dream. He is turning out in a division that includes Inter Miami’s eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi, while seeing the likes of Heung-min Son and Thomas Muller head Stateside.
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First South African in 30 years to earn spot on MLS All-Star roster
Mbokazi has become the first South African in 30 years to earn a place on the All-Star roster, with the man that he has emulated, Bafana Bafana legend Khumalo, telling GOAL - while speaking on behalf of 10bet, who offer World Cup betting bonuses - of what that accomplishment means: “It's a great achievement for him because this is his first season playing in the MLS and when I was still playing, there's so much that has evolved; the league and the standards of the league improve with every season.
“The game is more commercial in the USA, the MLS is like a big brand now; an attractive brand like Prada, and they've attracted big names. In 1996, we also had big names in the MLS, players like Carlos Valderrama, Roberto Donadoni from Italy, Jorge Campos from Mexico, the goalkeeper.
“So, for you to be selected for the All Stars, it's a big thing in the US. You don't just get selected for the MLS All Stars, it's because of your performance, your behaviour and everything on the field. And for him to be selected at this age, his first year in the MLS, wow.
“He has actually surpassed our expectations because I didn't see that coming. But I just want to say it's about the upbringing and the discipline that he probably learned from Orlando Pirates, while he was still back here in South Africa. It’s a great achievement for him.”
Mbokazi a source of inspiration to the next generation of talent
Mbokazi made his senior breakthrough with the Orlando Pirates, before heading to the United States in December 2025 on a four-year contract. He is now testing himself against some iconic figures, which should serve to benefit his ongoing development.
Asked about that experience and the role said outings will play in inspiring the next generation of South African talent, Khumalo added: “Firstly, he's an ambassador for South African football because his success is actually going to spoil the party for the rest of the youngsters in South Africa. And for him to be playing against the likes of Messi, all the big names that are there in the MLS, I think is a great achievement.
“Looking at Mbekezeli Mbokazi and looking at him while he was still playing for the Orlando Pirates academy, you could tell that he was a very aggressive young boy that obviously needed to grow within the game.
“I don't think he's the type of a person that actually takes into consideration that I'm playing against a big name or whatsoever. He doesn't care about that. He's just a big, young boy.
He grew up in Zululand and he's just a very, very aggressive young boy. He's a type of a player that really likes to compete. He doesn't want to lose the battle at all. I mean, you can see from his tackles, his duels, everything on the field. He just wants to be the winner.
“I don't think it's a big issue or it's sort of like a wow thing for him to be playing against big names. So whatever player he comes across, that's the reason why they gave him the nickname TLB.
“Here in South Africa we have nine provinces and in those nine provinces you get different types of players. So those who grow up in kzn, they are very, very physical, they have very big muscles and you know, they're huge. So that's an advantage for him at this age. That's one reason why he can compete. Because in South Africa we are at a disadvantage. We don't have tall, big, young boys, at the moment we have boys who are a little bit skinny and you need to work on them when you're conditioning them.
“But with Mbokazi, physically, he’s a player that is complete. The only thing that you need to do is just to develop him because this is his first time playing outside South Africa. Slowly but surely he will become one of the greatest players in the world.”
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2026 World Cup: South Africa battling to reach the last-32
Mbokazi could still help South Africa into the last-32 of 2026 World Cup competition, although they face an uphill challenge. A 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico in the opening game of the tournament - which delivered two red cards - has left Bafana Bafana playing catch-up.
They did pick up a priceless point in a 1-1 draw with Czechia, courtesy of a late penalty, and will face Son and South Korea in their final Group A fixture on Wednesday. Victory there would likely see them through to the knockout stages and delay Mbokazi’s return to Chicago.