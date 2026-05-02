The statistics show that Heidenheim are the team that scores the most goals on average when playing at the Allianz Arena. FCH have scored an average of 2.67 goals per match in their three competitive fixtures to date at FC Bayern's home ground.
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More dangerous than Real Madrid and PSG! A curious statistic boosts 1. FC Heidenheim's confidence ahead of their clash with Bayern Munich
No side scores more frequently at the Allianz Arena than Heidenheim. Real Madrid comes next, netting exactly two goals per Munich outing on average, while Inter Milan and Bayern's Champions League semi-final foes Paris Saint-Germain manage only 1.5 each.
On Saturday afternoon, FCH travels to Munich for Matchday 32, seeking points to boost their relegation fight. Heidenheim's first competitive meeting with Bayern came on 3 April 2019, when the then second-tier side lost 4-5 in the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals.
In November 2023, the club made its first Bundesliga trip to Munich and fell 2-4. Just over a year later, in December 2024, Frank Schmidt's side suffered an identical 2-4 defeat in its third outing at the Allianz Arena.
- AFP
Heidenheim stuns FC Bayern in the first half
Bayern have been prolific against Heidenheim. Among teams they have faced at least five times in the Bundesliga, only Rot-Weiß Oberhausen has conceded more goals to the Munich side on average. In their five Bundesliga meetings, Bayern have averaged just under four goals per game.
Heidenheim desperately need points in Munich on Saturday to close the gap on 16th place, the relegation spot. Should FCH lose to Bayern and St. Pauli beat Mainz on Sunday, FCH would already be certain of relegation.
Yet, inside the opening half-hour, the visitors threatened to upset the script. Budu Zivzivadze put Heidenheim ahead in the 22nd minute, and shortly afterwards Eren Dinkci doubled the lead. At 2-0, FCH had already come close to their goals-per-game average at the Allianz Arena.
Should Heidenheim actually win, it would mark Bayern's first loss against a bottom-of-the-table side since November 2006. Almost 20 years ago, the record champions lost 0-1 at home on Matchday 11 to Hannover 96, then also propping up the division; Szabolcs Huszti netted the winner.
FC Bayern Munich vs. 1. FC Heidenheim: Head-to-Head
Date
Competition
Match
3 April 2019
DFB Cup
FC Bayern vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 5–4
11 November 2023
Bundesliga
Bundesliga: FC Bayern vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 4–2
6 April 2024
Bundesliga
1. FC Heidenheim vs. FC Bayern 3–2
7 December 2024
Bundesliga
FC Bayern vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 4–2
19 April 2025
Bundesliga
1. FC Heidenheim vs. FC Bayern 0–4
21 December 2025
Bundesliga
1. FC Heidenheim vs. FC Bayern 0–4