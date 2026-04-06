MLS Winners and Losers: Jayden Nelson spoils Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Nu Stadium debut, Zack Steffen has one to forget, and is Julian Hall the best American youth national out there?

Another week, and another hefty dose of chaos in MLS. The word you hear a lot about this league is "parity." Perhaps the more accurate summary of it all is: "unpredictability."

A few things that should've happened did not indeed happen. Meanwhile, some immensely unlikely results came to fruition. First, Inter Miami had their aptly-named Nu Stadium debut spoiled, with a well-organized Austin taking home a thoroughly deserved point on the road. Then, Chicago pipped a rather toothless Nashville after scoring within the first minute. And to round it off, San Diego - so disciplined and so effective - conceded three on the road and never really looked like scoring, either.

Toss in the fact that the Red Bulls put four past Cincinnati, and this thing routinely makes no sense. And that's why it's such a compelling product. At the end of the day, fans want jeopardy and drama. And this was about as dramatic as they come.

Yet what to make of it all? Sure, Miami grabbed the headlines just by virtue of playing in their new stadium. And yes, Julian Hall continues to impress for Michael Bradley's groovy new look Red Bulls. But what are the real takeaways here? GOAL breaks down the Winners and Losers from another mad weekend in Major League Soccer...