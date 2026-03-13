Goal.com
Milan, Maignan's pride: "It's an honour to be captain, I stayed here to redeem myself after last year. And Allegri is top notch."

The Rossoneri goalkeeper feels increasingly like the team's leader and driving force.

Milan's goalkeeper and captain tries to keep the Scudetto race alive. Mike Maignan is undoubtedly one of the stars of what has been a positive season so far for Massimiliano Allegri's side, who, thanks to their victory in last Sunday's derby, are now just seven points behind leaders Inter. The French national team's number one is the subject of a feature dedicated to him by DAZN entitled 'Beyond the Magic', from which some excerpts are already available.

  • THE IMPORTANCE OF THE HEADBAND

    "Being captain of this team is a responsibility, and I am proud to be so. You don't have to play a role, you just have to be yourself and try to be an example, without abusing the armband or your status," says Maignan about his position as the undisputed driving force and leader of the Rossoneri dressing room. He then adds to DAZN: "If they gave me the armband, it's because of who I am. In the past, I told the youth coaches that there was no need to give it to me because I felt like a captain even without it. Today, it is a source of pride and great responsibility for me."

  • THE MERITS OF ALLEGRI

    Captain and fresh from renewing his contract until June 2031, Mike Maignan seriously risked leaving Milan last summer when negotiations for an extension were at a standstill and Chelsea came knocking on his door and that of the club. One of the factors that persuaded him to stay was the current manager: "Allegri is a top coach in terms of his management of the dressing room and his attitude on the pitch."

  • GRATITUDE

    Similarly, key factors such as gratitude towards Milan and the desire to redeem a difficult season like last year also played a part: "I arrived this year with a great desire for revenge, that was my mindset from the start and it still is today. Milan is where I made a name for myself. You have to come here to really understand what it means to wear this shirt. When we play, you can see the greatness of the club, and I will feel like a Milanista for life."

