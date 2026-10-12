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Arsenal FC Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Mikel Arteta frustrated by double injury blow but Arsenal get William Saliba boost

M. Arteta
P. Hincapie
M. Zubimendi
W. Saliba
Arsenal
Arsenal vs Lille
Lille
Champions League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been dealt a double injury blow ahead of their Champions League tie against Lille, losing Piero Hincapié and Martín Zubimendi to unfortunate ankle issues. However, the club have received a major defensive boost as William Saliba has finally resumed training, providing a silver lining amid the manager's frustration over the post-match setbacks.

  • Double blow for Arteta

    As reported by the Guardian, Hincapié and Zubimendi sustained ankle damage during a routine warm-down on Saturday after Arsenal secured a win against Leeds. Neither started the Premier League fixture but both were scheduled to feature against Lille on Tuesday.

    Arteta explained the situation: "We had a training session planned after the game for the players. They didn’t have enough minutes to get everybody in the right rhythm and in two very unfortunate actions, we lost two players."

  • Arsenal FC Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Defending the post-match routine

    Despite the frustrating nature of the setbacks, Arteta defended his staff and the decision to keep substitutes active. "When they have to play, they have no rhythm, and when you ask them to play, they’re going to have no impact in the game," he said.

    "That could happen at the Emirates; it never happened in the seven years I was here. It could happen the next day in the training session, and that has happened before, and hopefully it happens now and doesn’t happen again. What can you do? If I knew I had a crystal ball clear, I’d say: ‘Guys, go in the Jacuzzi, everybody, I’ll see you tomorrow.’"

  • Saliba offers positive news

    While Arsenal face a midfield headache, they have received a significant boost regarding Saliba. The centre-back has resumed individual training following a back injury he suffered at the World Cup. However, Arteta confirmed his recovery will still take weeks. In his absence, Gabriel Magalhães is expected to partner Ezri Konsa again in the centre of defence against Lille.

    Magalhães remains confident despite his penalty miss in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, stating: "I was sad, and I didn’t want to miss a penalty, but I have learned from this and if I have another opportunity, I will be ready to take it."

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  • FBL-EUR-C1-ARSENAL-TRAININGAFP

    What comes next for Arsenal?

    Arsenal host Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday, where the club have to overcome these fresh injury concerns. Arteta will review the scan results for Hincapié and Zubimendi on Monday to determine their recovery timelines. Meanwhile, Arsenal will carefully manage Saliba to ensure he returns fully fit for the upcoming fixtures.

Champions League
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Lille crest
Lille
LIL