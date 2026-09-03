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Revealed: The TWO reasons why Mikel Arteta blocked Arsenal's deadline day move for Malick Fofana before Sunderland switch
Arteta's concerns over Premier League intensity
While Arsenal were desperate to bolster their forward line following the departures of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, Arteta remained unconvinced by Fofana’s profile.
According to The Athletic, Arteta held concerns about the 21-year-old winger’s ability to adapt to the grueling physical demands and high-intensity nature of the Premier League. Despite Fofana's undeniable technical quality and pace, the coaching staff feared he might struggle to impact games immediately in the way required for a title-challenging side.
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Financial constraints and UEFA regulations
Beyond the tactical fit, Arsenal were also navigating a complex financial landscape. Lyon were eager to sell the youngster for a fee in the region of £30 million to raise vital funds after failing to qualify for the Champions League. However, the north London club were only willing to pursue a loan deal to avoid the possibility of breaching UEFA’s strict spending limits.
The standoff between a permanent sale and a temporary switch effectively ended Arsenal's interest. The club had previously missed out on high-profile targets like Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Junior, while a late ambitious move for Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez also failed to materialise after the Argentine expressed a lack of desire to return to English shores.
Sunderland win the race for Belgian starlet
While Arsenal retreated, a remarkable transfer battle unfolded between Sunderland and Crystal Palace for Fofana’s signature. The Black Cats eventually won the race in a dramatic fashion, successfully completing the process despite late hijack attempt from the Eagles. Regis Le Bris' side managed to rescue the deal by offering a higher commission to the player's representatives, eventually securing the pacey winger on a comprehensive five-year contract.
Sunderland’s hierarchy expressed immense pride in securing a player who had previously been on the radar of European giants like Liverpool and Chelsea. The move represents a significant coup for the Wearside club, providing them with a top-tier talent who was deemed one of the most exciting prospects in Ligue 1.
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Director of football hails Fofana's potential
Reflecting on the successful acquisition, Sunderland’s Director of Football Florent Ghisolfi was full of praise for the new arrival. "Malick has all the attributes to thrive in the Premier League. He is a player with huge potential and Sunderland AFC will provide him with the right environment to continue to develop and prosper," Ghisolfi stated during the official unveiling.
Ghisolfi further explained how the winger fits into the squad's tactical setup, saying: "He operates off the left and will complement the versatility of the other wide men we have at the club, who can play across both flanks. We are delighted to welcome Malick to the club and look forward to supporting him as he takes the next steps in his career."
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