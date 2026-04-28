Michael Owen urges Man Utd to give Rasmus Hojlund 'fair crack of the whip' next season

Speaking after United’s 2-1 victory over Brentford, the former Manchester United striker expressed his desire to see Hojlund return to the fold next season. The striker is currently on loan at Napoli, having been shipped out following a difficult second season in Manchester where he managed just four Premier League goals. However, Owen argues that the fault lay with the team's lack of cohesion rather than the player's ability.

“I don’t care who you play up front, it’s very hard to judge when the team aren’t functioning,” Owen told Premier League Productions. “Strikers are the end of the chain, if the chain is broken, it’s pointless in many ways. I would love to see Hojlund and see what he can do now. He played in a Manchester United team that was broken and didn’t have any links and played poorly. Who’s to say he’s not really good? He’s doing really well in Italy now.”