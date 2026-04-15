"Maybe he’s man enough to admit it!" Bayern star Josip Stanisic levels serious accusations against Real Madrid’s Antonio Rüdiger

It was a match tailor-made for Antonio Rüdiger. Real Madrid’s defensive linchpin felt right at home in the emotionally charged quarter-final second leg between Bayern Munich and Los Blancos. Tough challenges and plenty of trash-talk—just the sort of thing the German thrives on. However, Rüdiger clearly went too far once again against Munich defender Josip Stanisic.
Just before half-time, he delivered a debatable, painful challenge on Stanisic that many felt should have been punished, and the incident left the Bayern defender seething even after the record champions’ 4-3 victory.
Neuer madness and Upamecano’s gala performance marred by a blemish: Bayern’s ratings against Real Madrid.