In the wake of intense media scrutiny, Greenwood chose to publicly support his manager after securing three points on the road. The former Manchester United forward was seen sharing a symbolic handshake with Beye on the touchline after his goal, a gesture designed to dispel reports of a fractured relationship behind the scenes. Despite suggestions that his time in the south of France is reaching a complicated conclusion, Greenwood was vocal about his loyalty to the current coaching staff.

Speaking to Ligue 1+ after the final whistle, he said: "We gave it our all today. The last few weeks haven’t been good. There’s a lot of talk in the media, but Habib is a good guy. I believe in him, and he believes in me. I had a minor injury against Lille. Maybe I came back a little too soon. Today I felt 100%."







