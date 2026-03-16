Manuel Neuer didn’t even come close to that! A 16-year-old could make history for FC Bayern – but his statistics raise questions

Prescott was born in New York in 2009 to a German mother and an American father, grew up in Berlin and played for Union in the youth ranks. In 2023, Prescott moved to FC Bayern. He skipped the U17s entirely; since the summer, the 1.96-metre-tall giant has been in goal for the U19s. Strangely enough, statistically speaking, things have gone rather badly for him there: in 16 appearances, he has kept a clean sheet just once and conceded 30 goals. Although Prescott and his team qualified for the four-team main round as winners of preliminary round Group E, they currently sit fourth in Group C, behind RB Leipzig, Borussia Mönchengladbach and 1. FC Kaiserslautern.

Prescott has already played for the German U16 and U17 teams. However, he also holds US citizenship and could therefore, in theory, play for their national team as well. His contract with FC Bayern runs until 2027.

A few years ago, a similarly young goalkeeper caused a sensation at FC Bayern: Christian Früchtl. In early 2016, manager Pep Guardiola took the 15-year-old to the training camp. He too was a German youth international goalkeeper, and he too was tall for his age. However, Früchtl did not make his first – and only – appearance for the Munich side until 2022, at the age of 22. Since the summer of 2024, he has been the reserve goalkeeper at Italian top-flight side US Lecce.