Major transfer surprise at FC Bayern: Manchester City are reportedly keen to sign a player set to leave the German champions

According to the newspaper, Bayern are demanding a transfer fee of between ten and 15 million euros for Nübel. That demand was one reason why VfB ultimately decided against signing the goalkeeper, who has been on loan for the past three years, on a permanent basis. Despite that, *Sport Bild* reports that manager Sebastian Hoeneß was keen to keep working with Nübel and had made this clear to the club's sporting management.

Ultimately, Nübel's salary proved decisive: the 29-year-old played his 129th and final game for VfB in Saturday's DFB Cup final against his actual employer. On the one hand, Nübel was reportedly unwilling to accept a substantial pay cut; on the other, the German record champions are said to have covered the lion's share of his rumoured €11m-per-year salary—€7m—during the loan.

As a result, VfB will hand the number one shirt to Dennis Seimen, who is poised to lead the club through the demanding 2026/27 campaign, including its return to the Champions League. Last term, Seimen excelled on loan at SC Paderborn, playing a central role in the East Westphalians' third ever promotion to the Bundesliga.

Originally recruited from the Karlsruher SC youth setup, Seimen progressed through every age group from U17 onwards and now returns to the Swabians as their new first-choice shot-stopper. Nübel, meanwhile, was reportedly told some time ago during a "secret meeting" with Bayern's goalkeeping coach Michael Rechner that he no longer featured in the record champions' plans at all.