Bayern, who made seven changes to the side that played at Camp Nou, spent much of the match chasing the game. Defender Magdalena Eriksson (89') managed to salvage a point with a header from a cross by Klara Bühl. Striker Selina Cerci (41') had put TSG ahead.

The result means Bayern are now mathematically certain of the league title, and they can complete back-to-back domestic doubles by beating VfL Wolfsburg in the DFB Cup final on 14 May.

Hoffenheim, however, suffered a potentially decisive blow in the race for third place and the accompanying Champions League play-off berth; with two matchdays left, they remain six points behind Eintracht Frankfurt.