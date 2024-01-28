Maidstone native and Lionesses star Alessia Russo sends message to non-league heroes following incredible Ipswich FA Cup giant-killing

Chris Burton
Alessia Russo MaidstoneGetty/GOAL
Alessia RussoFA CupWomen's footballMaidstone UnitedArsenal WomenEngland

Maidstone native Alessia Russo has sent an “FA Cup magic” message to her home-town following a giant-killing of Championship side Ipswich.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Championship high-flyers stunned at Portman Road
  • National League South side into round five
  • England star keeping an eye on their exploits

Editors' Picks