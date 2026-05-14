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Luis Enrique revels in 'most tasty' Ligue 1 title win of his PSG tenure after 'strange season'
Maintaining the golden touch
The victory ensures that Luis Enrique still has a 100% record in the French capital: three seasons, three league titles. For the Spaniard, despite the dominance of the club, this latest achievement carries more weight than those that came before it.
Going into Wednesday’s crucial game, the title was already “99.9%” assured, according to Luis Enrique. PSG were already six points ahead of Lens with only two games remaining and boasted a vastly superior goal difference of +15. However, the formality of the 2-0 result did nothing to dampen the celebrations of a coach who had been pushed harder than in previous campaigns.
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A 'tasty' victory for Luis Enrique
Luis Enrique highlighted that the external projection of ease does not always match the internal reality of a long campaign. Speaking in a press conference, Luis Enrique did not hide his satisfaction with the result. By surviving the pressure from a resilient Lens side, he feels this specific trophy serves as a testament to the squad's character and their ability to perform when the margin for error was slightly narrower than usual. “It is the most tasty of the three (league) titles that we have won. Lens have done a great job,” he said.
Managing a 'strange' season
Reflecting on the challenges his squad faced, Luis Enrique admitted that the path to glory was far from smooth behind the scenes. With a congested schedule and a mounting injury list, the Parisians had to rely on their squad depth to maintain their position at the summit of French football.
“It was difficult for us. We have also had a strange season. We have had injuries, like the majority of teams, but we also had very little holiday last summer. It was hard to manage,” he added.
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The toughest test yet
Since Luis Enrique arrived, this is the closest that PSG have been run for the Ligue 1 title. In his first season, his side finished comfortably with a nine-point lead ahead of second-placed AS Monaco. Last season, the gap was even more cavernous, as they finished a staggering 19 points clear of runners-up Olympique de Marseille.
While the gap between PSG and Lens is now at nine points, the latter ran the former closer than Monaco did two years ago, keeping alive their title bid until the penultimate gameweek of the Ligue 1 campaign. PSG will now hope to complete a double by defending their Champions League crown in the final against Arsenal on May 26.