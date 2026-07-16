'Disappointed in myself' - Lucas Digne breaks silence on France's World Cup semi-final exit after new PSG signing's foul on Lamine Yamal proves crucial in defeat to Spain

Taking to Instagram two days after the 2-0 defeat, the 32-year-old expressed the pain of seeing a lifelong ambition slip away. Having fought his way back into Didier Deschamps' starting XI during the tournament in North America, Digne featured in every match of France's campaign, save for the group-stage encounters against Senegal and Norway. This prominent role made the sudden exit particularly difficult to process, with the defender admitting just how hard it was to find the words to describe such an immense disappointment.

"And so, a dream is over," he wrote. "The dream of a little boy, and surely that of thousands of people behind us. We always imagine so many things, often the most beautiful ones. But the end of a dream can sometimes be difficult, and the awakening even more brutal. The hardest thing today is finding the words to express this immense disappointment."