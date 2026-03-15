Livorno's Pavoletti scores in the derby against Pisa and celebrates with the letter 'L': "A healthy sporting rivalry"

For Leonardo Pavoletti, Pisa v Cagliari was not just another match. Today’s clash against Pisa felt to him like a true derby, one that goes beyond the league table. Despite his Cagliari side’s 3-1 defeat, the Livorno-born striker explained the significance of his goal celebration: an ‘L’ formed with his hands, dedicated to his hometown.

“For me, this is a special match; it’s my derby,” he said after the match, as reported by Sportmediaset. “When I scored, I made the sign for the letter L, for Livorno: it was a tribute to my city and to the historic rivalry between Pisa and Livorno.”

Pavoletti then lightened the mood with a joke, though he didn’t hide his disappointment at the result: “It was a derby celebration, yes, but the goal counts for nothing. There’s little to celebrate if we look at the team’s overall performance. Now we need to get straight back to work and bounce back as soon as possible.”