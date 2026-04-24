Arne Slot delivers surgery update on Hugo Ekitike after operation on torn Achilles - with Liverpool forward facing ‘long rehab process’

Slot addressed the media to provide clarity on the forward's condition, emphasising that while the first hurdle has been cleared, the path to full fitness remains arduous. The Dutchman drew comparisons to other players who have returned from long-term absences in peak physical condition.

Providing a detailed update on Ekitike’s status and the medical expectations, Slot told reporters: "The surgery went well but in such a long rehab process there are so many steps that need to be made. Experts will tell you this will take multiple months and then it depends on the steps. We don't know yet but the first and most important step is surgery went well. Recovery is going to take a long time but he will be back stronger like all the others who have been out a long time."