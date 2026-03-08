Legal representatives for the Cypriot club are now keen to speak with the former Three Lions star to determine exactly what he was told about the takeover. The Mail states that Heskey had accompanied Gabriel on multiple high-profile trips to the island, even appearing on the pitch at the club’s 10,000-capacity stadium to greet supporters. It is believed that the former striker had been lined up to take over as the director of football at the club once the acquisition was finalised.

Apollon president Nikos Kirzis has confirmed that they are looking for answers from the Leicester City academy product. Kirzis stated, "Gabriel visited Apollon several times with Heskey, and we are keen to reach out to Heskey in respect of what he knew about Gabriel's purported plans for the club and whether Gabriel also misrepresented his wealth and ability to invest in the club to Heskey."