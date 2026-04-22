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Exclusive: Liverpool & Chelsea lead chase for James Trafford as Man City goalkeeper seeks regular football after losing No. 1 spot to Gianluigi Donnarumma
Premier League clubs lining up to sign Trafford
Trafford will have no shortage of suitors when the transfer window opens. GOAL understands that Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Newcastle have all expressed their interest in signing the 22-year-old. Newcastle wanted to land Trafford last summer while he was still at Burnley and made a bid for him before City exercised the matching clause in his contract and he returned to the Etihad Stadium.
The Magpies are still searching for a long-term No. 1, having signed Aaron Ramsdale on loan from Southampton after missing out on Trafford. Ramsdale has recently usurped Nick Pope as Eddie Howe's first-choice following the latter's return from injury. Tottenham are also in the market for a 'keeper as Guglielmo Vicario is expected to join Inter although a potential move for Trafford would almost certainly be ruled out if the north Londoners are relegated.
Chelsea have also had problems between the sticks this season. Robert Sanchez was dropped by coach Liam Rosenior before the Champions League last-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain with terrible consequences as his replacement Filip Jorgensen made a crucial error in the 5-2 defeat in the first leg and has not played since.
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City return soured by Donnarumma rivalry
Meanwhile, Alisson Becker is expected to end his eight-year spell at Liverpool in the summer, one year before his contract expires, opening up a door at Anfield although the Reds signed Giorgi Mamardashvili in 2024 for £29m with a view to him eventually taking the baton from the Brazilian.
Trafford joined City's academy aged 12 and spent a total of eight years at the club before leaving for Burnley in 2023 for £15m. He returned to City last summer after Pep Guardiola's side exercised the clause in his contract with Burnley allowing them to match any offer from another club. When he arrived it was expected that he would compete with Ederson for the No. 1 spot before taking over from the Brazilian when his contract expired in 2026.
Instead, Ederson left for Fenerbahce and Trafford began the season as City's No. 1, starting their first three games of the Premier League season. But his status as No. 1 soon came under threat when Gianluigi Donnarumma signed just before the transfer window shut for £26m, fresh from winning the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain.
'Another experience'
Trafford has not played a Premier League game since then, having to make do with playing in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup plus one Champions League match against Bayer Leverkusen. He has made 14 appearances in all competitions and he has admitted that he will assess his options in the summer, having agreed to rejoin City last month on the assumption that no more goalkeepers were going to join.
"I didn't expect the situation [with Donnarumma] to happen, but it happened, so just get on with it," Trafford said in February. "It’s happened so I work very hard every day and see what happens, give it my best shot. It's football, it is what it is, you've got to keep grafting every day and the games that come, play as hard as you can. It's just another experience to add to my career and it has been good learning."
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Wembley return awaits after Carabao Cup final heroics
Trafford is set to start Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Southampton at Wembley. He starred in his last game for City at Wembley, making a stunning triple save in the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal as he claimed the first major trophy of his career. Trafford made his senior England debut the following week against Uruguay, having been the hero when the Three Lions won the under-21 European Championship in 2023. His last game for City was the FA Cup quarter-final tie against Liverpool, when he crowned a rampant 4-0 win by saving a penalty from Mohamed Salah.