Exclusive: Liverpool & Chelsea lead chase for James Trafford as Man City goalkeeper seeks regular football after losing No. 1 spot to Gianluigi Donnarumma

Trafford will have no shortage of suitors when the transfer window opens. GOAL understands that Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Newcastle have all expressed their interest in signing the 22-year-old. Newcastle wanted to land Trafford last summer while he was still at Burnley and made a bid for him before City exercised the matching clause in his contract and he returned to the Etihad Stadium.

The Magpies are still searching for a long-term No. 1, having signed Aaron Ramsdale on loan from Southampton after missing out on Trafford. Ramsdale has recently usurped Nick Pope as Eddie Howe's first-choice following the latter's return from injury. Tottenham are also in the market for a 'keeper as Guglielmo Vicario is expected to join Inter although a potential move for Trafford would almost certainly be ruled out if the north Londoners are relegated.

Chelsea have also had problems between the sticks this season. Robert Sanchez was dropped by coach Liam Rosenior before the Champions League last-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain with terrible consequences as his replacement Filip Jorgensen made a crucial error in the 5-2 defeat in the first leg and has not played since.