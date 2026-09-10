Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Liverpool FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

Liverpool injury nightmare?! Andoni Iraola provides Bradley Barcola fitness update as £123m winger limps off on Anfield debut against Atletico Madrid

B. Barcola
Liverpool
A. Iraola
Atletico Madrid
Champions League
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
Premier League

Liverpool’s marquee summer signing Bradley Barcola saw his highly anticipated Anfield debut end in frustration and concern on Wednesday night. The blockbuster £123 million arrival was forced to withdraw during the second half of the Reds' Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, sparking immediate fears over a long-term layoff with head coach Andoni Iraola providing fitness update.

  • Anfield debut cut short

    The Reds secured a vital 2-1 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister providing the crucial goals. However, the impressive result was momentarily overshadowed by concerns surrounding Barcola. The £123 million summer signing from Paris Saint-Germain pulled up whilst making a dangerous dart towards the penalty area shortly before the 60-minute mark.

    The French winger went to ground clutching his left calf, instantly raising alarms around Anfield. Following brief on-pitch treatment from the medical team, the former PSG star was substituted for Victor Munoz.

    Fortunately for the home supporters, the two-time Champions League winner managed to walk off the pitch under his own power without requiring a stretcher. Prior to his premature exit, the forward delivered a promising first start, testing Jan Oblak early on before narrowly missing the target after the interval.


    • Advertisement
  • Liverpool FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    Iraola plays down injury fears

    Speaking after the final whistle, Iraola quickly extinguished any panic regarding a severe muscular issue. The manager clarified that the forward's withdrawal was simply a natural consequence of a disrupted summer schedule.

    "It's just cramp, there is no injury," Iraola explained to the press. "With Bradley, it's about building his physical condition."

    The head coach admitted that the technical staff are still figuring out the player's current limits as he adapts to his new environment.

    "We don't really know, or we didn't know until now probably, how much he can play, because he hasn't had any minutes in preseason for PSG," he added. "He played 30 [minutes] the other day. Today we had some question marks, how many minutes he can give us, and probably now we know."


  • Promising signs for the new arrival

    Despite failing to open his account on Merseyside, his manager was thrilled with the overall attacking output. "I'm very happy because also he has had two very clear chances against the keeper," Iraola noted.

    Rather than focusing on the missed opportunities, the boss highlighted the importance of his winger's intelligent movement. "He hasn't scored, but I want him there," he concluded. "That is where he has to make the difference - arriving to those spots, those positions."


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Liverpool FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    Managing Barcola's minutes

    Liverpool will need to carefully manage Barcola's workload over the coming weeks as they balance domestic duties with their Champions League campaign. Without a full pre-season under his belt, the priority will be building his match fitness gradually to avoid any genuine muscle damage.

    With a crucial string of fixtures on the horizon, Iraola must now decide whether to utilise his marquee signing from the start or deploy him as a high-impact substitute whilst his match fitness improves.

Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
LaLiga
Real Sociedad crest
Real Sociedad
RSO
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM