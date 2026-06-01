Major blow for the Lionesses! England captain Leah Williamson one of two names to be ruled out of crucial World Cup qualifier against Spain as Sarina Wiegman's side sweat on fitness of Lauren James

Williamson has had her fair share of fitness issues to contend with this season. She came into the campaign with a knee problem, one picked up during last summer's European Championship triumph, and wouldn't take to the pitch until December as a result. A few weeks after her return, she picked up a calf problem that would sideline her for another month, then a hamstring injury would keep her out for five weeks.

Williamson recovered from that problem in time for the Champions League semi-final clash with Lyon but she has played just one minute of action since the Gunners were beaten by the French giants on May 2, ending the Women's Super League season as an unused sub against Liverpool on May 16.

The England captain was still named in Wiegman's squad last month, for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Spain and Ukraine, but she has now had to withdraw, with an announcement on Monday saying that she had 'followed a rehabilitation programme to be available but has been ruled out with a hamstring injury'.