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Lionel Messi completes purchase of Spanish club in surprise move as Inter Miami superstar 'reinforces close ties to Barcelona'
A strategic return to Catalonia
The Argentine icon has acquired full ownership of the Catalan club, which currently competes in Group V of the Tercera RFEF (fourth tier of Spanish football). With the team firmly in contention for promotion, the move marks a significant step for Messi as he looks to build a legacy beyond his playing days in Major League Soccer.
In the official announcement, the motivation behind the deal was made clear. "With this operation, Messi reinforces his close relationship with Barcelona and his commitment to the development of sport and local talent in Catalonia. A connection that dates back to the time when he was an FC Barcelona player and has remained indelible throughout the years," the statement read.
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Ambitions for professional growth
Founded in 1951, UE Cornellà is currently enjoying a strong season, sitting third in their group and trailing leaders Manresa by just five points. With a place in the promotion play-offs already guaranteed, Messi has set his sights on elevating the club into the professional ranks of Spanish football through a robust investment strategy that prioritizes the youth academy.
A legendary talent factory
One of the primary reasons Cornellà appealed to the Inter Miami forward is its prestigious reputation for developing elite talent. The club has served as a springboard for numerous players who have gone on to achieve international stardom, including several of Messi's former team-mates and rivals. The infrastructure for scouting and coaching will remain a cornerstone of the new ownership's philosophy.
The announcement highlighted the club's impressive alumni list, noting: "Throughout its history, the club has highlighted for its solid work with the youth academy and its ability to compete at the highest level within Spanish semi-professional football, consolidating itself as a benchmark in the training of young footballers. Through its ranks, players have passed who later reached the elite of national and international football, such as the goalkeeper of the Spanish National Team and Arsenal, David Raya; Jordi Alba, former teammate of Messi both at Barça and Inter Miami; Gerard Martín, one of the recent names of FC Barcelona for his growth in the first team defense; Javi Puado, captain of RCD Espanyol and also an international with Spain; Keita Baldé, international with Senegal and with an extensive career in major leagues; Aitor Ruibal, one of the current captains of Real Betis Balompié or Ilie Sánchez, MLS champion and selected twice for the MLS All-Star."
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Joining the ranks of football owners
Messi's decision to buy a club follows his recent involvement in youth football, such as the inaugural 'Messi Cup' held in Miami last December. That tournament featured Under-16 teams from global giants like Newell’s Old Boys, Inter Milan, River Plate, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City, and his former club Barcelona. This takeover is the natural progression of his desire to shape the next generation of footballing talent.
By entering the world of club ownership, Messi joins an elite group of active and former players. He follows in the footsteps of his current boss at Inter Miami, David Beckham, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently purchased a 25 percent stake in Almeria, and Thibaut Courtois at Le Mans. Other notable owners include Kylian Mbappé (SM Caen), Luka Modric (Swansea), Hector Bellerín (Forest Green Rovers), Gerard Piqué (FC Andorra), N’Golo Kanté (Royal Excelsior Virton), Sadio Mané (Bourges Foot 18), and César Azpilicueta (Hashtag United).