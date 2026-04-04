Bayern Munich never give up. Even in the toughest situations, the German side keeps their heads up and pushes on, fighting their way through. This was the case again on Matchday 28 of the Bundesliga, when Vincent Kompany’s side faced Freiburg and won 3–2 away from home. An important victory that came after falling two goals behind, and with six matchdays remaining in the season, another step has been taken towards winning the title: considering Dortmund’s victory away at Stuttgart, Bayern are now nine points clear of second place.
Translated by
Lennart Karl, the Bayern Munich hero who scored in the 99th minute: from 0–2 to 3–2 against Freiburg
THE MATCH
Following goals from Manzambi and Höler, both of which came in the second half, the Biancorossi’s comeback began just over ten minutes before the end of the match with Tom Bischof, who went on to score the equaliser ten minutes later; these were the first two goals of the season for the midfielder, born in 2005. Over? Not by a long shot. Bayern Munich’s winning goal came in the 99th minute, scored by the youngest player on the pitch: Lennart Karl, who turned 18 in February and is already a key player for the first team, despite being born in 2008. This season, across both the league and cup competitions, he has racked up 9 goals and 6 assists in 35 matches.
BAYERN MUNICH'S FIXTURES
In their next league match, Bayern Munich will face St. Pauli, a fixture that comes after the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid (scheduled for 7 April at the Bernabéu) and before the return leg, which will be played on 15 April at the Allianz Arena. Bayern will then face Stuttgart in the Bundesliga before the German Cup semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen on 22 April (a single away fixture). The final four league fixtures will be against Mainz (away), Heidenheim (home), Wolfsburg (away) and Cologne (home).