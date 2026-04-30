Most German football fans know that Bayern's Harry Kane currently leads the Bundesliga's scoring charts. But who sits atop the 2. Bundesliga's goalscoring table? That's a detail many do not have on their radar.
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Last season he was a right-back; now only Harry Kane has scored more. Germany's second-top goalscorer remains something of an unknown quantity
Unlike in the Premier League, the top scorer here plies his trade for the team in sixteenth place. He has netted 17 goals in 18 matches, finding the net every 93 minutes—a mark bettered across Germany's three professional divisions only by the aforementioned Kane (every 65 minutes). Even Kane's closest rival, Deniz Undav of VfB Stuttgart, cannot match that (every 106 minutes).
The man in question is Mateusz Zukowski, a 24-year-old Pole plying his trade for 1. FC Magdeburg. He has netted just over 35 per cent of the club's goals and chipped in with three assists, keeping the relegation-threatened side afloat.
Anyone who assumes Zukowski is merely enjoying a hot streak, as many strikers occasionally do, should note that Magdeburg signed him last summer as a right-back—and he arrived with a metatarsal fracture.
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Mateusz Zukowski missed the first eight matches.
Zukowski had suffered the injury while still at his previous club, Slask Wroclaw. As a result, FCM initially preferred to avoid a transfer. However, when last season's top scorer Martijn Kaars (19 goals) departed for FC St. Pauli in a club-record deal worth four million euros, the club moved to sign Zukowski for 250,000 euros on the penultimate day of the window, viewing him as a "signing for the future" despite his fitness issues. (sporting director Otmar Schork).
The move was unusual, not only because Zukowski missed the first eight matches of the season while recovering and had scored only five goals in 132 previous professional appearances. FCM never intended to use him as a striker: throughout his career, Zukowski had mainly played as a right-back, a role that in 2022 prompted his €600,000 move from Lechia Gdańsk to Rangers.
He struggled to break into the first team, made only one appearance, and after seven months returned to Poland on loan at Lech Poznań. Almost three years ago, Wroclaw pounced to re-sign him. Overall, Zukowski has 105 top-flight appearances in his homeland, though he has been a substitute in 52 of them.
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A final training session transformed Mateusz Zukowski into a striker.
At WKS Ślask Wrocław, who were relegated to the second division last season, Zukowski was finally given the chance to show his versatility. He occasionally slot in on the right or left wing, and even started three times as a centre-forward. Nevertheless, across 37 competitive matches in the 2024/25 campaign, he scored only twice.
After arriving in Magdeburg, he missed two months following foot surgery. During that period, the club made a poor start to the campaign, leading coach Markus Fiedler to resign. Petrik Sander replaced him and, as soon as Zukowski was fit, installed him in the first team.
The coach immediately deployed the four-time U21 international in attack, largely thanks to one training session. "We didn't know exactly what sort of player he was. At some point we had a final training session focusing on shooting. He was hammering the ball into the net so hard that the goalkeepers didn't know which way to turn. Petrik Sander then said that Mateusz had no business playing at right-back," explained strike partner Baris Atik recently on "At Broski – Die Sport-Show".
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Zukowski's difficult childhood: "He used to hit my mother."
Without Atik—who has already contributed five goals and eleven assists as a left winger—and Zukowski, Magdeburg would be in far deeper trouble. "I know Mateusz inside out and know how he ticks," said Atik. "I watch his runs and he anticipates my passes. It works very well together."
Zukowski's game is multi-faceted: he is strong in the air, technically sound, and physically imposing, making him an effective target man. His pace is another asset, and his ability to read the game allows him to combine power and poise in and around the box. By his eleventh outing he had already reached double figures—a feat matched only by two other players in the single-division 2. Bundesliga since 1981: Saarbrücken's Sambo Choji in 2000 and Patrick Helmes for Cologne in 2006.
His rapid ascent is even more impressive given his background. At 20, while playing in Gdańsk, he told the podcast "Znajomi Ze Slyszenia" about the domestic violence his mother endured. "He beat my mother; it was a difficult time at home," Zukowski said.
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Could Mateusz Zukowski be on the move again after just twelve months?
His mother underwent four surgeries, two of his brothers went off the rails, and he spent years in therapy. "I don't like to think about it. My mum often does, and then she starts crying," he says. Zukowski has had her date of birth tattooed on his body. "I've always told myself that I want to help my family and get back on our feet through football, so that we can have a better life."
He has already achieved that goal financially, yet his continued top form means even more lucrative earnings could follow. Like Kaars last year, he could leave FCM after just one season, as scouts now watch him regularly. The club from Saxony-Anhalt has not disclosed how long his contract runs.
"It's the nature of the business that a player who scores a lot of goals will attract attention from other clubs," noted Schork's successor, Peer Jaekel. "We will do everything to make Magdeburg as attractive as possible for him and to keep him here for many more goals," Jaekel added. That may be ambitious, especially if the club faces relegation.
Mateusz Zukowski: A concise overview of his professional career
Period Club Competitive matches Goals Assists 2017–2022 Lechia Gdańsk 50 2 1 2019–2020 Chojniczanka Chojnice (loan) 12 0 0 2022–2023 Rangers FC 1 0 0 2022–2023 Lech Poznań (on loan) 3 0 0 2023–2025 Wisła Kraków 66 3 6 Since 2025 1. FC Magdeburg 19 17 3